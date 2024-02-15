Robbers Decamp With Valuables From Jeweller's House In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 15 (IANS) Around six armed men struck at the house of a gold merchant in Bihar's Madhubani district and looted around 200 gm gold, 5 kg silver and Rs 85,000 in cash, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Shukki village under Khajauli police station in the district in the wee hours of Thursday. The robbers carrying firearms and sticks attacked the house of jeweller Sharawan Kumar.

“The robbers looted cash, gold and silver jewellery from the house. When Shrawan's son resisted, he along with other family members, including Sharawan Kumar and his wife, were brutally assaulted,” said the SHO of Khajauli police station, Praveen Kumar Singh.

The injured persons have been admitted to a private hospital.

The jeweller's son has filed a written complaint against six unidentified robbers.

"Efforts are on to nab the accused," Singh said.

