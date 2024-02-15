Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Paintbrush Product For Painters (DAL-345)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a painter and I needed a better way to apply paint to high or hard to reach areas and without the hassle and safety hazards of using buckets and ladders," said an inventor, from Richland, Texas, "so I invented the QUICK BRUSH - QUICK CUT QUICK (QUICK PROJECT BRUSH KIT). My design saves time and it enables you to achieve professional quality results."

The invention provides an improved paintbrush product for painters. In doing so, it eliminates the need for buckets and ladders. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enables painters to complete a professional quality paint job. The invention features a versatile and mess-free design that is easy to use so it is ideal for painters.

