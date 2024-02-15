Mylifesite Hires Newell Bowman Dickerman As Customer Success Representative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

We are pleased to introduce the newest member of our team, Newell Bowman Dickerman, who has over 15 years of experience in senior living sales and marketing.

- Brad Breeding, Founder- myLifeSiteRALEIGH, NC, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- myLifeSite is pleased to introduce the newest member of our team, Newell Bowman Dickerman. Newell has over 15 years of experience in senior living sales and marketing, most recently including seven years as the Director of Sales at the Claridge Court, a Lifespace Community located in the Kansas City metro. During her time at Claridge Court, Newell was an avid user of myLifeSite 's content resources and financial tools to support the prospect's decision journey."Time and time again, the prospects and families I worked with in my previous role would express their gratitude for my sharing of myLifeSite resources. The growth in our sales conversions when utilizing myLifeSite's tools was undeniable,” said Dickerman. myLifeSite is a powerful voice in financial education for seniors making one of the most important decisions of their lives. I am thrilled to be a part of myLifeSite and to help grow the positive, meaningful impact their solutions deliver for senior living providers and those they serve."In her role as Customer Success Representative at myLifeSite, Newell will further myLifeSite's ongoing effort to proactively communicate with customers; supporting their success and gathering feedback, while also assisting with new customer onboarding, product usage reporting, and more."As someone who understands firsthand the challenges and opportunities our customers face, and who has experienced how myLifeSite's solutions can grow sales, Newell will be a valuable resource for customers and partners," said myLifeSite Co-Founder, Brad Breeding. "And I know they will absolutely love working with her."###

