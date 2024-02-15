Phase One Workshops At Photocon Hawaii 2024 Will Feature Explorer And Glacier Photographer Jim Elzinga

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jim Elzinga at work

Frozen Landscape

Jim Elzinga and Roger Vernon at work

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Phase One will offer an extraordinary series of specialized hands-on workshops at PhotoCON Hawaii 2024 (February 22nd -25th 2024). Also featured will be artist and famed Everest explorer, Jim Elzinga who will present his process for capturing exquisite alpine landscapes using state-of-the-art medium format gear.Featured workshops include:Medium Format High Resolution Digital Photography With Jim ElzingaFebruary 23, 2024 / 9:15 – 10:30 AMJim Elzinga is a visionary artist and explorer whose lens paints stories of the frozen realms atop alpine peaks. With an unwavering passion for the majesty of ice, Jim captures the ethereal beauty and timeless grace of alpine landscapes like no other.Participants will have a look at the full lineup of Phase One medium format camera systems, including the XF, XT, XC, and IQ4 models. Phase One representatives Wayne Sandmeyer and Justin Katz will be available to review the capabilities of the Phase One cameras and answer technical questions. Attendees will be able to work first-hand with a Phase One camera system; view multiple setups displaying the workflows within each product; and have a look at the full capabilities of each system. It's recommended to bring an XQD, CF Express or SD card, or other storage device so you can save images you've shot.Freezing moments of pure magic , from the delicate dance of snowflakes to the grandeur of glaciersFebruary 23, 2024 / 6:30 – 8:00 PMJim Elzinga says that his focus has,“consistently been on a search for new, more difficult routes. When I led Everest Light, we boldly pushed a new route up Mount Everest from Tibet. This captures the essence of what I'm all about as a photographer: be bold, do something meaningful, do it superlatively.”He describes having been“galvanized into action when I visited the west side of the Columbia Icefield after an absence of some years. I was shocked at the massive loss of ice. Guardians of the Ice was born out of concern for our vanishing glaciers and the rapidly developing downstream effects on natural and human systems.”MELTDOWN : Portraits from the Columbia Icefield, Crown Jewel of the Canadian Rockies, will form the basis of an exhibition that will travel the world during the 2025 UN Year of Glaciers' Protection.At PhotoCON, four copies of the Guardians' book entitled Meltdown will be part of a raffle to raise money for the organization's environmental work.PhotoCON Hawaii will take place February 22nd -25th 2024 at Kapi'olani Community College. For more details and a full description of events, please see:About Phase OnePhase One is a global leader in digital imaging technology. The company provides unrivaled imaging quality for a wide range of applications, from professional photography to heritage digitization, industrial inspections, aerial mapping, security, and space.For more than three decades, Phase One has developed core imaging technologies and a range of digital cameras and imaging modules, setting new standards for image quality in terms of resolution, dynamic range, color fidelity and geometric accuracy.Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with regional offices strategically located in Denver, Cologne, Tel Aviv, Saku, Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, Phase One nurtures long-term relationships with customers, technology partners and its global network of distributors, often playing the role of digital imaging partner to customers with unique requirements. It is with this passion for service that Phase One continually exceeds expectations and drives the imaging industry forward.We deliver Imaging Beyond Imagination.# # #

PR Contact

Phase One

email us here