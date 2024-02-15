Hive2o Hard Honeytm Named As Beverage Sponsor For The Prestigious Wellington 40 Goal Polo Challenge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WELLINGTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hive2O TM is excited to announce its role as the dinner sponsor for the upcoming Wellington 40 Goal Polo Challenge, taking place on February 17, 2024.

This esteemed event, hosted by the US Polo Association, is set to be a remarkable gathering for polo enthusiasts and socialites alike. As a distinguished brand associated with quality and luxury, Hive2O TM is proud to bring its celebrated Hard HoneyTM beverages to the distinguished guests of the Wellington 40 Goal Polo Challenge. The challenge, which is a pinnacle event in the polo calendar, promises a day filled with high-level sport, elegance, and unparalleled hospitality.

The Wellington 40 Goal Polo Challenge is also a significant fundraiser, supporting the Polo Players Support Group (PPSG), which has provided over $3 million to 111 seriously injured or ill professional polo players and grooms since 2002.

During the event, guests will have the pleasure of enjoying Hive2O's range of Hard HoneyTM beverages, expertly crafted to offer a unique tasting experience that compliments the refined atmosphere of the challenge. Hive2O's involvement in this prestigious event underscores the brand's commitment to supporting community events that align with its values of excellence and luxury. "We are honored to sponsor the 40 Goal Polo Challenge in Wellington," stated David Bee, Chief Forager of Hive2O. "This sponsorship is a testament to our dedication to the sport of polo and our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional experiences through our products. We eagerly anticipate providing guests with a palate experience that enhances the enjoyment of this exclusive sporting event."

