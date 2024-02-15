Lookout Mountain Incline Railway Closure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
World's Most Amazing Mile
Seasonal Repairs Are Planned for Attraction
CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority/Lookout Mountain Incline Railway
Contact: Robert Pettway, Partnership Marketing Group
Mobile Phone: (423) 503-5225
...
The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway will close for scheduled preventative maintenance on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on March 12th.
“As the regional transportation authority and a trusted community partner, CARTA always prioritizes safety and the proper maintenance of our vehicles and facilities”, said Charles D. Frazier, CARTA's Chief Executive Officer.“We are very thankful to the millions of customers who visit Chattanooga and utilize the railway, and we are committed to ensuring a safe and comfortable experience”, Mr. Frazier stated.
Please visit our website at ridetheincline for more information about the Lookout Mountain Incline Railway's reopening.
# # #
Robert Pettway
Partnership Marketing Group
+1 4235035225
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
MENAFN15022024003118003196ID1107857936
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.