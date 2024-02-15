GLOBAL LIBERTY INSTITUTE PRESENTS 2024 LIBERTY AWARD TO CHRISTOPHER F. RUFO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Liberty Award ceremony took place on Feb. 9 in Palm Beach, Florida

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GLOBAL LIBERTY INSTITUTE PRESENTS 2024 LIBERTY AWARD TO CHRISTOPHER F. RUFOThe Liberty Award ceremony took place on Feb. 9 in Palm Beach, Florida...The Global Liberty Institute presented its 2024 Liberty Award to Christopher F. Rufo during a ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 9, 2024.The Liberty Award is the highest honor bestowed by the Global Liberty Institute and is reserved for an individual“who has made outstanding contributions to preserving and restoring freedom and ensuring the free exchange of ideas throughout the world.” Joshua P. Rauh, Co-Director of the Global Liberty Institute and Senior Fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, and Scott W. Atlas, Co-Director of the Global Liberty Institute and the Robert Wesson Senior Fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution, introduced and presented the award.“Chris exemplifies the need to think about solutions, rather than merely complain about the problem. His work inspired a presidential order – although immediately reversed by President Biden on taking office – and legislation in more than twenty states, where he has worked closely with lawmakers to craft successful public policy.” said Atlas.“As Chris also understands, it's also realizing who has the moral high ground. It's understanding that the new, radical values – sexually explicit pornography in elementary schools, gender transition surgery in minors even without parental consent, and injecting experimental drugs into healthy children for a disease with minuscule risk to them, all to use them as human shields for adults – are morally abhorrent in any civilized society and break all social contracts with our own children.”Atlas noted“Chris's own words clarify the essential issue confronting our country today, and I could not agree more with him, when he writes, 'My foundational belief is simple: the antidote to cultural chaos is moral courage.'”Chris is a senior fellow and director of the initiative on critical race theory at the Manhattan Institute. He is also a contributing editor of City Journal where he explores a range of issues, including critical race theory, radical gender ideology, homelessness, addiction, crime, and the decline of American cities. He is the author of the New York Times bestselling book, "America's Cultural Revolution: How the Radical Left Conquered Everything"Following the presentation of the Liberty Award, the Global Liberty Institute hosted its“Rising Leaders Summit,” on Saturday, February 10. The Summit featured remarks and discussion with more than 50 of the nation's outstanding young leaders in finance, journalism, private corporations, and policymaking led by Atlas and Rauh as well as notable speakers on The Media (Mollie Hemingway, Steve Hilton, Tom Bevan), Finance (Colin Greenspon, Omeed Malik, David Thayer), and Energy & the Environment (Tyler Goodspeed, Aurelia Skipwith, Steven Koonin).The event was capped by a fireside chat with Atlas and Vivek Ramaswamy.For photos of Chris Rufo at Global Liberty Institute's Liberty Award event.To view photos of GLI Rising Leaders Summit, click here.For more information about the Global Liberty Institute , including information about future Rising Leaders Summits and Policy Forums, and to view recordings of past events.About the Global Liberty Institute:The Global Liberty Institute is an independent and non-partisan institute for promoting individual and economic freedom and the free exchange of ideas throughout the world. Founded in 2022, GLI will offer a counter to organizations that have influenced governments to promote an agenda based on centralization at the expense of individual freedom and opportunity. With locations in Washington, D.C., and Zug, Switzerland, GLI is uniting private sector and policy leaders across the globe to define and focus policy principles central to preserving freedom and to develop the world's next generation of Rising Leaders who will ensure the durability of liberty.

Scott Atlas

Global Liberty Institute

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn