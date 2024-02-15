Zero Trust Browser Security Market: Key Drivers And Growth Opportunities In A Remote-Work Era

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zero Trust Browser Security Growth Opportunities" report has been added to

The rapid proliferation of remote or hybrid workforces, the widespread adoption of SaaS applications, and the increasing volume of web-based cyberattacks have elevated the browser as a significant attack surface, providing an initial breach foothold for cyber adversaries.

As the volume and complexity of web-based attacks increase, the browser attack surface must be secured. Virtual desktop infrastructure, virtual private networks, and desktop as a service suffer from complex workflows and clunky user interfaces.

Zero trust browser security (ZTBS) solutions are an emerging category of cybersecurity tools that prevent cyberattacks through the browser attack surface. Embodying zero trust principles, ZTBS solutions assume that every browsing session, website code, and user activity is untrustworthy by default. ZTBS solutions aim to provide a user-friendly browsing experience without compromising security and compliance requirements.

This study provides insights on market trends and forecasts, drivers and restraints, vendor dynamics, and growth opportunities in this space.

Key Growth Opportunities



Growth Opportunity 1: Geographical Expansion

Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships with SASE and ZTNA Providers Growth Opportunity 3: MSSP Partnerships



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics Distribution Channels

Notable Market Trends



Investment Trends in the ZTBS Market

Microsoft and Google

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast



Revenue Forecast by Product



Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Enterprise Browsers



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Share Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Secure Browser Extensions



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Share Forecast Analysis

Remote Browser Isolation



Remote Browser Isolation

Market Outlook and Competitive Landscape

Vendors Mergers and Acquisitions

Insights for CISOs



Limitations of Enterprise Browsers, Secure Browser Extensions, and RBI

Feature Comparison: Enterprise Browsers Feature Comparison: Browser Extensions

