Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Novelty Item For Hockey Fans (CTK-8170)

"I wanted to create a fun and entertaining novelty item for hockey fans to enhance the home crowd factor during the game," said an inventor, from Vinton, Texas, "so I invented the MATRACA TIME. My design can be purchased by fans at a sporting event or given as a promotional item to fans in attendance."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique accessory for hockey fans. In doing so, it can be used to express support for the home team or derision for an opponent at sporting events. As a result, it enhances fun and entertainment. It also helps reduce the number of broken sticks and pucks, and

plexiglass discarded into landfills. The invention features an eco-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hockey fans and sports venues. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of

It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

