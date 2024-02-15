AAC CHAMPION TULANE UNIVERSITY STARTS THE 2024 BASEBALL SEASON WITH NEW MAJOR PLAY® TURF INSTALLED BY HELLAS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Wave of Tulane University is starting the 2024 baseball season on a new Major Play® turf field installed by Hellas at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium. The defending American Athletic Conference Tournament champions are led by Head Coach Jay Uhlman, who has his team well positioned for a winning season.

Hellas installed Major Play® synthetic turf with Thermoblend® infill, which uses natural materials, including cellulose and olive particles. Compared to traditional sand and rubber synthetic turf systems, Thermoblend creates a firmer, faster surface that is preferred by players. The defending American Athletic Conference Tournament Champion Green Wave open the 2024 baseball season February 16th at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium against Northwestern University out of Illinois.

The Major Play® synthetic turf system installed by Hellas, which includes Thermoblend® infill, is a huge hit for Tulane University. In addition to Greer Field at Turchin Stadium, Hellas also installed a Matrix Helix® turf system including Cushdrain® and Ecotherm® for Benson Field at Yulman Football Stadium.

Hellas installed Major Play® turf at the Theresa Sofio Hitting Facility, which includes pitching mounds and batter's boxes located next to Greer Field at Turchin Baseball Stadium.

"We are really pleased with how this Major Play® turf installed by Hellas turned out & how it plays." Jay Uhlman Tulane

Hellas Major Play Matrix Helix synthetic turf system uses exceptionally strong monofilament fibers that are curled and spring upright, helping create playing surfaces that deliver consistent predictable ball hops for both baseball and softball fields.

Weather in New Orleans was a deciding factor in the Green Wave's decision to install Major Play® turf and Thermoblend® infill. Known for heat, humidity, and rain, springtime in New Orleans means that Greer Field at Turchin Stadium sees its fair share of moisture. The teams' new turf system however, aids in drainage, which will result in fewer rain outs or delays for the Green Wave.

"You get quick drainage," says Jay Uhlman. "You don't have to endure replacing dirt and fixing those kinds of things. We can get right back on the turf whether we are practicing or playing so it's a quick recovery field that's for sure."

The Thermoblend infill Hellas installed at Tulane's baseball facility uses natural materials, including cellulose and olive particles. Compared to traditional sand and rubber synthetic turf systems, Thermoblend creates a firmer, faster surface that is preferred by players. In addition, the use of natural materials allows Thermoblend to store and release moisture, creating a cooling effect that keeps on-field temperatures up to 30 degrees cooler than traditional infill products. "Thermoblend reduces the amount of heat for the players that's coming off the turf," Uhlman adds.

Also included in this project was an overhaul of the Theresa Sofio Hitting Facility, which includes Hellas' Matrix Helix turf throughout the facility, pitching mounds, and batter's boxes.

"Tulane is always competitive," says Tony Heath, Regional Business Development Manager for Hellas. "In 2023 the school decided to further invest in their teams by upgrading Benson Field at Yulman Stadium and Greer Field at Turchin Stadium. We are proud to have been selected to be a part of the success of these great teams."

"In all we are really pleased with how this Major Play turf installed by Hellas turned out and how it plays," added Uhlman.

The Green Wave has reached the Men's College World Series twice since 2001. Tulane's season-opener is February 16th at home against Northwestern University as part of a three-game weekend series. For more on this story please visit the following video link.

Hellas - Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is the largest sports vertically integrated sports contractor in the United States, specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities.

