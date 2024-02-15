Zephyr Launches A To Zephyr Podcast Offering Insights Into Financial Services Technology Best Practices

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Financial services technology podcast looks at refining risk, transforming client engagement, mastering asset allocation and more

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr , a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in financial services software, has launched A to Zephyr Podcast , providing views and insights into contemporary investment management strategies.

Zephyr's investment management software has been a mainstay in the financial services industry for more than two decades. It has been recognized over the past several years for its ability to continue to innovate, earning several honors over the years including the 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award for

Best Financial Research and Data Company, while subsequently earning the 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Award for

Best Retail Investment Platform. Zephyr was also named a finalist for the 2023 Wealth Management Industry Awards for its Portfolio Analytics technology.

"A to Zephyr brings to life "What if?" scenarios, many situations that are posed directly from our clients," says Chris Volpe, Head of Zephyr and Director of Wealth Management Solutions. "Technology provides the tools to manage investor wealth, but each client's need is unique. We examine techniques and uses to build better results and provide exceptional customer experience outcomes."

The A to Zephyr Podcast explores wealth management from A to Z. A to Zephyr Episode 1 - BEHIND THE AWARD-WINNING ZEPHYR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

is the inaugural episode featuring Chris Volpe, Head of Zephyr is joined by Randy Jones, Director of Product Development and Ryan Nauman, Market Strategist. The team shares insights and experiences that led them to Zephyr.

In A to Zephyr Episode 2 - HOW TO REFINE YOUR RISK , the team examines the complexities of modern-day investment risks, portfolio balancing, drawdown risk vs. traditional volatility and challenges with using traditional standard deviation to evaluate capital preservation.

A to Zephyr Episode 3 - HOW TO MASTER ASSET ALLOCATION WITH ZEPHYR dives into the essential art of building resilient investment portfolios. Exploring various ways to allocate assets for financial storytelling that can transform client engagement, financial planning, and portfolio creation.

Subscribe to the A to Zephyr Podcast

About Zephyr

Zephyr is a financial services solution and data

provider giving investment professionals the tools to

plan, invest, monitor and grow, enabling better service

and client engagement

to achieve their client's financial

and personal goals. To

learn more about Zephyr, visit ZephyrFinancialSolutions .

