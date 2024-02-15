(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Online Payment Methods 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Online Payment Wallets are Set to Contribute 22% of Africa's Electronic Payment Revenue by 2025

Eastern Africa led in mobile money transactions in Africa

In 2022, Eastern Africa demonstrated the highest volume of mobile money transactions among African regions, while Northern Africa exhibited the lowest, highlighting a notable contrast in digital payment adoption across the continent. Specifically, Egypt had less than 10% of adults engaging in digital payments, whereas Kenya saw nearly 80% participation.

The mobile money sector in Africa has significantly enhanced consumer accessibility and usability compared to traditional banking. Nevertheless, obstacles like limited awareness and perceived usefulness remain the foremost hindrances to mobile money account ownership in the region.

Digital payments in South Africa are expected to grow significantly

As online payment methods become increasingly popular among consumers, digital payments and alternative payment solutions are gaining traction. In South Africa, the value of digital payments is forecasted to nearly double between 2022 and 2027, with a double-digit CAGR.

Similarly, in Egypt, the number of real-time payment transactions is expected to undergo a triple-digit CAGR during the same period, indicating significant expansion. However, digital payment adoption varies across African countries, with cash remaining the dominant online payment method in Morocco. Additionally, in Kenya, the percentage of mobile money users making merchant payments in physical stores is over four times higher than those making online payments.

