TRIO Fertility Launches Advanced Program To Improve Sperm Evaluation, Enhancement & Diagnostics

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Toronto's leading fertility clinic, TRIO Fertility , is taking a significant step to address a growing concern in reproductive health. Recent data reveals a staggering 50% decline in human sperm counts over the last half-century. Positioned at the forefront of advanced fertility research, TRIO Fertility is introducing the SEED Program, a pioneering initiative designed to address challenges related to sperm factor infertility (also known as male infertility)."This program underscores TRIO Fertility's commitment to advancing reproductive healthcare and supporting individuals on their journey to parenthood," says Nicole Condon, CEO of TRIO Fertility. "TRIO is passionately dedicated to finding innovative fertility solutions, and we're proud of our team's unrelenting tenacity to improve patient outcomes constantly and set new benchmarks in the field."Dr. Ken Cadesky, MD, FRCPC, Medical Director and Founding Partner, explains, "TRIO's SEED program is truly unique; a program you won't find anywhere else in Canada. Many clinics minimize the importance of sperm in creating a healthy pregnancy, yet it can be a factor in up to 50 percent of cases."Recent decades have witnessed a concerning decline in global sperm counts, exacerbated by natural declines in sperm quality after age 35. However, sperm factor infertility is highly treatable, often linked to lifestyle and environmental factors such as diet, smoking, alcohol, cannabis, and certain medications. The spermatogenesis cycle, spanning 72 to 116 days, allows for significant improvements in sperm health with proper support in just a few months."Patient comfort is a cornerstone of what we do - and it's critical in improving roadblocks to swift and effective care," says Condon. "That's why a major component of the SEED program is centered on helping patients feel at ease."To accomplish this goal, TRIO has established a dedicated wing exclusively for the SEED Program at their downtown clinic, ensuring patients' utmost privacy, comfort, and confidentiality. "This purpose-built space redefines the conventional experience of sperm collection, offering a unique and comfortable environment," adds Condon.The SEED Program boasts the country's largest andrology and embryology teams, providing comprehensive tests and advancements addressing sperm factor infertility. Patients also benefit from access to cutting-edge technologies not yet available at many fertility clinics. This includes ZyMōt technology, which helps filter the best sperm when high DNA fragmentation is a concern and enhances treatment outcomes.To learn more about the SEED program, visit triofertility .ABOUT TRIO FERTILITYAt TRIO, we continuously grow to bring our patients the country's top fertility minds, science, and technologies. Our award-winning in-house medical team is the largest in Canada. With more than 40 years in practice and over 100,000 patient cases, we have one of the highest pregnancy success rates in the country. Our senior partners are among the founding physicians in fertility medicine in Canada, while our newest doctors are at the forefront of innovation in reproductive technology.

