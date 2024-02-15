Global Gas Turbine Services Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's“Gas Turbine Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the gas turbine services market size is predicted to reach $42.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

The growth in the gas turbine services market is due to an increase in natural gas consumption in electricity generation. North America region is expected to hold the largest gas turbine services market share. Major players in the gas turbine services market include Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Ansaldo Energia SpA, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd..

Gas Turbine Services Market Segments

By Type: Heavy Duty, Industrial, Aeroderivative

By Service: Maintenance and Repair, Overhaul, Spare parts supply

By Service Provider: OEM, Non-OEM

By End-User: Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Other End-Users

By Geography: The global gas turbine services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A gas turbine is a type of combustion engine that turns the chemical energy of fuel into mechanical or kinetic energy. Gas turbine services aid in the maintenance and repair of turbine equipment and its parts. The gas turbine services are used in power generation, oil and gas production, heavy industrial applications, and aircraft propulsion.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Gas Turbine Services Market Characteristics

3. Gas Turbine Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Gas Turbine Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Gas Turbine Services Market Size And Growth

......

27. Gas Turbine Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Gas Turbine Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

