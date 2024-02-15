California Professional Firefighters Endorses Rusty Hicks For State Assembly (AD-2)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Local and statewide endorsements continue to roll in and show overwhelming support and momentum for Hicks' candidacy.

- CPF President Brian K. RiceARCATA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rusty Hicks for State Assembly campaign announces an endorsement from the California Professional Firefighters (CPF), as local and statewide endorsements continue to roll in and show overwhelming support and momentum for Hicks' candidacy.“The California Professional Firefighters are proud to endorse Rusty Hicks for State Assembly, a true leader with a deep understanding of how to make our communities safer by supporting emergency responders,” said CPF President Brian K. Rice.“Under Rusty's leadership, North Coast communities will have a leader fighting for advancements in fire safety, emergency response, and support for our firefighters on the frontlines.”The endorsement reflects the trust and confidence CPF places in Hicks to represent the interests of firefighters, paramedics, and the North Coast communities they serve in the State Assembly.“Firefighters embody the spirit of service and sacrifice, and I'm honored to receive their support. As we face increasing threats from wildfires and natural disasters, I am dedicated to working tirelessly in the State Assembly to implement policies that enhance our community's resilience, protect our residents, and provide the necessary tools for our firefighters to excel in their duties,” said Rusty Hicks.“I'm grateful to CPF for placing their trust in me.”California Professional Firefighters represents 35,000 frontline firefighters and paramedics across the state.Rusty Hicks is a labor leader and organizer, classroom educator and military veteran with a proven track record of delivering real results for real people. At 14-years old, Rusty attended his father's graduation when he earned a high school diploma while incarcerated. Nearly 30 years later, Rusty serves as an Associate Professor at College of the Redwoods and teaches American Government to incarcerated students at Pelican Bay State Prison. This work informs Rusty's belief in the power of a second chance and a quality education for all.Click here to view the complete endorsement list.

