WOMEN's IMAGE NETWORK ANNOUNCES HONOREES & NOMINEES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WIN Honorees

WIN Awards Nominees

The 25th Women's Image Award ceremony hosted by Caroline Rhea, will honor Ann-Margret, Loretta Devine & Regina K. Scully

- Ann-MargretLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Now in its 25th year, The Women's Image Awards celebrate male and female media artists whose film and television advances the value of women and girls. Women's Image Network (WIN) is thrilled to celebrate Ann-Margret with its Living Legend tribute: "I am so very honored to be with The Women's Image Network this year. W.I.N.'s mission is something that I love, support, and truly believe in. We women must stick together and empower one another. Thank you and god bless - Ann-Margret."Loretta Devine, with its Lifetime Achievement award:“What a wonderful way to start 2024; excited and hopeful for what is to come thanks to this award. The WIN awards are such a special honor, being recognized for doing the work you love by an organization so greatly respected is a dream come true. Thank you and know you are appreciated.” Loretta Devine.Philanthropist and producer Regina K. Scully will accept The WIN Awards Humanitarian Honoree tribute:“I'm honored to receive the Humanitarian Award from Women's Image Network. I'm a filmmaker who is also in the trauma recovery business. Storytelling changes our DNA. Films help transform the world. It's especially timely, as the world needs stories that help heal. Our stories are a call to action; our primary mission has always been to enable filmmakers to tell stories that inspire and educate.”WHAT: The Women's Image Awards 25WHERE: The Saban / Beverly Hills, California*The celebration will continue at the VIP After Party at the Mosaic Hotel / Beverly HillsWHEN: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 (RED CARPET / RECEPTION 6:00 PM / Ceremony 7 PM)The Award Ceremony Presenters for this year include:Wallis Annenberg, Alexa Jago, Rory Kennedy, Amber Stevens West, Raven-Symoné, Julia Verdin, Christopher Showerman, Amy Ziering among others.The Women's Image Awards 25 Nominees:Made For Television Movie / Limited SeriesSneakerellaA Small LightDaisy Jones & The SixReba McEntire's The HammerActress Made For Television Movie / Limited SeriesBel Powley A Small LightRiley Keough Daisy Jones & The SixLexi Underwood SneakerellaJemima Rooper Flowers In The Attic: The OriginDocumentary Film (Short)AnastasiaAngola Do You Hear Us? Voices From A Plantation PrisonMore Than I Want To RememberAs Far As They Can RunDocumentary Film (Feature Length)The Fire That Took HerFire of LoveTLC ForeverWild LifeJeanette Lee Vs.Comedy WritersAnnabel Oakes Grease: Rise of The Pink Ladies“We're Gonna Rule the School”Sarah LaBrie Blindspotting“By Hook Or By Crook”Jenny Bicks Welcome to Flatch“Welcome to (Barb) Flatch”Awkwafina, Teresa Hsiao Awkwafina is Nora From Queens“Nora is Awkwafina From Queens“Drama WritersJoan Rater A Small Light“Pilot”Dawn M. Kamoche, Ariella Blejer, Justin Haythe The Serpent Queen“The Last Joust”Heather Zuhlke BMF“Family Business”Ashley Victoria Hudson, Brett Mahoney Power Book II: Ghost“Your Perception, Your Reality”Film DirectorsTanaz Eshaghian As Far As They Can RunSara Dosa Fire of LoveLaura Checkoway The Cave of AdullamOndi Timoner Last Flight HomePatricia E. Gillespie The Fire That Took HerSeries DirectorsSusanna Fogel A Small Light“Pilot”Awkwafina Awkwafina is Nora From Queens“Nightmares”Christina Alexandra Voros Yellowstone“One Hundred Years Is Nothing”Stacie Passon The Serpent Queen“Medici Bitch”Alethea Jones Grease: Rise of The Pink Ladies“We're Gonna Rule the School”Comedy SeriesSingle Drunk Female“Grant Me the Serenity”Awkwafina is Nora From Queens“Nora is Awkwafina From Queens”Grease: Rise of The Pink Ladies“We're Gonna Rule the School”Party Down“Once Upon A Time“Proms Away” Prom-otional Event”Welcome to Flatch“Welcome to (Barb) Flatch”Actress Comedy SeriesGrace Palmer Animal Control“Peacocks and Pumas”Awkwafina Awkwafina is Nora From Queens“Nora is Awkwafina From Queens”Jaime Pressly Welcome to Flatch“Welcome to (Barb) Flatch”Jaylen Barron Blindspotting“Meatfest”Jane Lynch Party Down“Once Upon A Time“Proms Away” Prom-otional Event”Drama Series1923“Pilot”The Serpent Queen“Medici Bitch”Power Book III: Raising Kanan“If Y'Don't Know, Now Y'Know”National Treasure: Edge of History“The Treasure Map”Good Trouble“Shot in the Dark”Actress Drama SeriesPatina Miller Power Book III: Raising Kanan“If Y'Don't Know, Now Y'Know”Samantha Morton The Serpent Queen“Medici Bitch”Aminah Nieves 1923 (Pilot)Loretta Devine P-Valley“Jackson”Helen Mirren 1923 (Pilot)Film / Show ProducersStacie Passon The Serpent Queen“Medici Bitch”Courtney A. Kemp, Shana Stein Power Book III: Raising Kanan“If Y'Don't Know, Now Y'Know”Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi Wild LifeCheryl Nichols Keep This Between Us“Passing The Trash”Sara Dosa Fire of LoveReality SeriesRestaurants at the End of the World“Panama's Cloud Forest Kitchen”Growing Up“Amiri”Actress Reality SeriesKamie Crawford Catfish: The TV Show“Ivy and Dante”Dr. Sandra Lee Dr. Pimple PopperNicole "Snooki" Polizzi Jersey Shore Family Vacation“Operation Mike Drop”Animated SeriesEntergalacticHouseBrokenActress Animated SeriesClea DuVall HouseBroken“Who's Obsessed?"Jessica Williams EntergalacticAbout Living Legend Honoree Ann-Margret:Ann-Margret, a consummate entertainer, has been nominated twice for an Academy Award, won five Golden Globe Awards, won an Emmy, and received five other Emmy nominations. She is a three-time winner of the“Female Star of the Year” award and has been twice honored as“Outstanding Box Office Star of the Year” by the Theatre Owners of America. Ann-Margret was also nominated for a Grammy for her CD,“God is Love: The Gospel Sessions.”Ann-Margret has performed at the White House, received presidential citations for entertaining the U.S. armed forces overseas and was honored by the USO World Board of Governors. During the Vietnam War, Ann-Margret and other entertainers teamed up for a USO tour to entertain U.S. service members in remote parts of Vietnam and Southeast Asia. She still has a great affection for veterans and refers to them as“my gentleman.” She has even given a royal command performance for the King and Queen of Sweden.As a young girl, Ann-Margret was discovered by the legendary George Burns, and since her film debut playing Bette Davis' daughter in“A Pocketful of Miracles,” Ann-Margret has made over fifty-five films, including such hits as“Cincinnati Kid,”“State Fair,”“Tommy,”“Carnal Knowledge,”“Bye Bye Birdie,”“Viva Las Vegas,”“Stagecoach,”“Grumpy Old Men” and its sequel,“Grumpier Old Men.” She earned her two Academy Award nominations in director Mike Nichols' famous film,“Carnal Knowledge,” and in the classic Ken Russell rock film,“Tommy.”She has also co-starred with such luminaries as John Wayne, Elvis Presley, Anthony Hopkins, Jack Nicholson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kirk Douglas, Steve McQueen, Burt Reynolds, and Walter Matthau, among others. Ann-Margret starred with Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin in the New Line Productions film“Going in Style.” She co-starred in the Oliver Stone movie,“Any Given Sunday,” with Al Pacino and Cameron Diaz. Her Showtime movie,“Happy Face Murders,” was the highest rated original movie for fifteen months. She also appeared in a two-part episode of Showtime's highly rated series“Ray Donovan.”Ann-Margret won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama for NBC's highly rated drama,“Law & Order: SVU” and she received an Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nomination as Best Actress in a Movie for Television, starring as the legendary Pamela Harriman in the Lifetime film,“Life of the Party.” She guest starred in a three-part episode of NBC's award-winning series“Third Watch,” as well as“CSI.” She co-starred in“Old Dogs” with John Travolta and Robin Williams and“Loss of a Teardrop Diamond” with Bryce Dallas Howard.Her television career has been equally impressive with brilliant dramatic performances and Emmy nominations for“Who Will Love My Children,”“Queen,”“The Two Mrs. Grenvilles” and“A Streetcar Named Desire.” Ann-Margret recorded the main title song for the DreamWorks Flintstones movie,“Viva Rock Vegas.” She has also starred in many of her own television specials including“The Ann-Margret Show,”“From Hollywood With Love,”“Dames At Sea,”“When You're Smiling,”“Ann-Margret Olsson,”“Rhinestone Cowgirl,” and“Rockette: A Tribute to Radio City Music Hall” As further proof of her popularity, one week after its publication her autobiography,“My Story” reached the New York Times Best Seller List.Ann-Margret starred in the production“The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” which traveled coast-to-coast touring 39 cities and grossed over $32 million-dollars. She just starred in the feature film“Queen Bees” with Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Jane Curtin, and Loretta Devine. She has recorded an album of her favorite rock n' roll songs from the 60's to 70's for Cleopatra Records that will be released as a collector's vinyl edition. Earlier this year, Ann-Margret released her limited edition perfume 'Ann-Margret', in which 100% of the proceeds go to The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.About Lifetime Achievement Honoree Loretta Devine:Loretta Devine is one of the world's most prolific entertainers having achieved a prominence few character performers reach. This sought-after Emmy@ Award @ Award winning actress and singer has appeared in over 220 films and television shows garnering nine NAACP Image Awards, (from a record twenty four nominations).Currently, Loretta embodies the role of Ernestine, (one of the most important recurring characters), on the hit Starz series, P-Valley, for which she's been nominated in the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at The Women's Image Awards 25.A force on the Broadway stage, in 1981 Loretta originated the role of Lorrell Robinson in the Tony Award-winning musical Dreamgirls. In 2006, Loretta also played a cameo in the Bill Condon film Dreamgirls starring Jennifer Hudson. Loretta made her film debut in 1981 in the indie movie, Will, and followed up with other independent movies like Anna to the Infinite Power, Little Nikita and Stanley & Iris. In 1995, she co-starred in the Forest Whitaker film Waiting to Exhale with Whitney Houston and Angela Bassett and co-starred in Penny Marshall's film The Preacher's Wife with Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston.For both1995 films Loretta garnered NAACP Image Awards. In 1998, she co-starred with Alfre Woodard in the Maya Angelou film Down in the Delta and in 1999 she joined Alfre Woodard again in Funny Valentines. In 2000, She co-starred with Mel Gibson and Helen Hunt in Nancy Meyers' film What Women Want, which grossed $374 million. In 2001, Loretta co-starred with Michelle Pfeiffer and Sean Penn in a Jessie Williams film, i am sam, considered an acclaimed exploration of adults facing intellectual disabilities. From 2000 to 2004, Loretta starred in all 81 episodes of the Emmy@ Award winning series Boston Public, for which she received an NAACP Image Award. In 2004, Loretta was nominated for a Spirit Award for Woman Thou Art Loosed sharing the story of a young woman healing from sexual abuse, drug addiction and poverty. Then in 2004, along came the Academy Award winning film Crash. Her work also includes This Christmas, First Sunday, For Colored Girls, Madea's Big Happy Family and Jumping the Broom. In 2011, Loretta won an Emmy@ Award for her recurring role on Grey's Anatomy. More recently, Loretta starred on the critically acclaimed NBC sitcom, The Carmichael Show, and co-starred on BET's Being Mary Jane. Loretta voices 'Hallie the Hippo' on Disney's Doc McStuffins, a Peabody Award winning animated series.About Humanitarian Honoree Regina K. ScullyFounder and CEO of Artemis Rising Foundation, an organization dedicated to transforming our culture through media, arts, and education. Regina K. Scully has produced over 200+ documentary films focused on some of the most pressing social justice issues of our time. She is an Emmy, Academy and Peabody Award-winning producer. Her films include: What Would Sophia Loren Do? (2021), Fantastic Fungi (2020), Miss Representation (2010), The Invisible War (2012), Common Ground (2023), Kiss The Ground (2020), The Biggest Little Farm (2019), Won't You Be My Neighbor (2018), The Hunting Ground (2015), Fed Up (2014), The Great Hack (2019), Anita: Speaking Truth To Power (2013), Newtown (2016), Eagle Huntress (2016), Dolores (2017), One Of Us (2017), This Changes Everything (2019), Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise (2016), and the Return of Tanya Tucker (2022). Ms. Scully is the Founding Sponsor of the Athena Film Festival (Barnard College, NYC), which highlights women in filmmaking.She is a 15+ year member of Impact Partners, an organization dedicated to supporting independent documentary storytelling and the wider documentary community. Ms. Scully is also a principal funder of Gamechanger Films, a development company dedicated to groundbreaking narratives that disrupt the status quo and advance the cultural conversation. Ms. Scully is Founder and CEO of RPR Marketing Communications, a public relations and marketing agency in NYC. Ms. Scully is Co-Founder of the Making Waves Academy Charter School in Richmond, CA. Ms. Scully is a board member of the Women's Media Center, Harvard Women's Leadership Board, and The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences. .About Women's Image Network:Founded by Phyllis Stuart, since 1993, Women's Image Network has been collaborating with esteemed artists intelevision and film by producing The Women's Image Awards to celebrate both female and male artists whoseoutstanding media also advances the value of women and girls. For more information, please visit .# # # #Contact:Heather Krug...310-463-1415

Heather Krug

Heather Krug PR & Marketing

...