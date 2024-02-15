Crush Wine Experiences Hosts Its 12Th Annual NYC Winter Wine & Food Festivaltm, Saturday, March 9 In Chelsea/Flatiron

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sam Kimball, Founder, Crush Wine Experiences & WSET Certified SommelierNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crush Wine Experiences (formerly New York Wine Events) is pleased to present its sommelier-curated legacy event, the NYC Winter Wine & Food Festival TM on March 9, 2024 at ECW Hall, conveniently located at 46 West 24th Street, bordering the Chelsea and Flatiron districts of Manhattan. The winter tasting event includes a choice of two sessions: Afternoon: 1-4pm or Evening: 5-8pm. Grand Tasting, Express Tasting, and VIP level tickets are available. The VIP ticket includes the main tasting plus admission to an exclusive VIP Wine Bar Lounge featuring ten higher end champagnes and wines, ranging $40-$105/bottle, complemented by a selection of artisan cheeses and light bites.The winter wine and culinary tasting will include sommelier selected global and U.S. wines, along with select craft beverages, artisanal foods, and lifestyle brands. Tasting tables will feature an array of wines perfect for winter and year-round, including dry, crisp, and aromatic white wines along with fruity, savory, and full-bodied reds, plus elegant rosé and sparkling selections. France, Italy, Slovenia, South Africa, Chile, Portugal, Spain, New Zealand, California, and New York will be among the old and new wine regions showcased at the grand tasting. High quality New York State craft beverages are also featured, along with diverse artisan food makers from New York City and beyond sampling baked goods, granola, sauces, spreads, chips, chocolates, and other specialty items. In addition to sipping and sampling, guests can keep their complimentary custom tasting glass and tote bag as souvenirs.VIP ticket holders will taste Champagne Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose, Ridge Grenache Blanc 2022, Domaine Emmanuel Giboulot La Combe d'Eve 2017, and La Spinona Barolo Sori Gepin 2016 along with a half dozen additional sommelier hand-picked fine wines and enjoy sumptuous cheeses and panini bites to pair and please the palate.“We're delighted to be back with our long-standing, highly regarded winter event, last produced just prior to the pandemic shutdown, notes Sam Kimball, founder of Crush Wine Experiences and WSET certified sommelier.“This often-imitated upscale festival with its incomparable curated selection of food and drink is what put our company on the map nearly a decade and a half ago, differentiating us from the low-end copycat events in the New York market that lack a discerning eye for quality and organization,” Kimball explains.“We're excited to feature a specially curated VIP experience, along with award-winning and up and coming wineries and exceptional artisanal food makers in the grand tasting. Our new, conveniently located venue will provide a lively, intimate atmosphere where guests can enjoy all the offerings as they chat directly with food and winemakers for a truly one-of-a-kind experience.”Participating exhibitors include: Althea's Tropical Delights, Baked by Noon, The Biscotti Company, C4 Energy Drink, Cooper's Daughter Spirits, Diego Pressenda, Don Tony Perez Wines, Drunken Fruit, Ferreira Carpenter Estates, Fort Hamilton Distillery, For The Love of Toffee, Gold Peak, Grapevine Distributors, Green Mountain Energy, Hippie Circus Kombucha, Il Mulino New York, Il Rocchin Gavi Winery, Jamesport Vineyards, Kindred Bakery BK, KP Customized Kreationz, Lenz Winery, Li-Lac Chocolates, Mengler Family Wines, Neatly Spiked, Osprey's Dominion, Pail Shop Vineyards, Passion Fusion BK, Perfect Blends, Pierre's Spicy, Pinaq Liqueur, Provence Rosé Group, Ronance Mouthwatering Morsels Mushroom Chips, Salsa Di Parma, Sibahle Teas, smartwater, Squared GF, Wander + Ivy, and Upstate Vodka by Sauvage Distillery. Additional wineries and artisanal food purveyors will be added in the coming weeks; check website for details.For those with a hankering for more, Featured Food Vendors offering small plates for sale include New York makers The Oyster Lover (fresh Long Island oysters) and Passion Fusion BK (tacos with Caribbean flair). As with all Crush Wine Experiences events, artisanal food companies, New York State wineries, and craft beverage makers will have full size items and bottles available for guests to purchase and enjoy at home.Tickets to the NYC Winter Wine & Food Festival are on sale now, ranging from $49 to $129, depending upon ticket level and time of purchase. Check the website for current ticket information, limited time offers for email subscribers, and availability. Guests must be 21 or older to attend all of Crush Wine Experience's festivals. Advance purchase is highly recommended as these popular tastings have historically experienced sold out crowds and the winter event is expected to do the same.For complete details or to purchase tickets for the NYC Winter Wine & Food Festival, visit CrushWineXP .About Crush Wine ExperiencesSince 2010, Crush Wine Experiences (formerly New York Wine Events) has built a reputation for delivering memorable food and wine experiences that participants won't find anywhere else. We share the excitement of wine discovery and education through in-person sommelier-curated events, virtual tastings, private and corporate wine tours, small group luxury, wine, food and cultural tours in Europe, educational articles, and an archive of on-demand videos. Our live wine and culinary festival experiences and weekly virtual tasting events draw thousands of wine- and food-loving consumers and allow them to discover and experience craft beverages and artisan foods. With over a decade of experience, Crush WineXP is a name that guests, winemakers, distillers, brewmasters, and artisan food-makers trust. Learn more at CrushWineXP.

