Wintershall Dea Argentina Announces Platform Installation For Offshore Fénix Gas Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UK, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oil and gas giant Wintershall Dea has announced the latest development in the Fénix gas project off Argentina's coast, with the installation of a new unmanned production platform. The total investment in the project stands at around $706 million.



Located just under 60 kilometres off the Tierra del Fuego coast at a water depth of 70 metres, the Fénix platform has been engineered so that it can be remotely operated onshore and there is therefore no requirement for the platform to be permanently manned.



The offshore gas field is part of the CMA-1 concession, in which Wintershall holds a 37.5% stake. The same amount is held by the block's operator, TotalEnergies, while the final 25% belongs to Pan American Energy.



Manfred Boeckmann, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Wintershall Dea Argentina:“The successful installation of the production platform marks another significant milestone for the Fénix field development, which keeps the project on track for the planned first gas in Q4 2024. Fénix represents a material pillar for the growing domestic gas production and will support Argentina to meet the increasing demand and to offset imports, by contributing significant natural gas volumes for more than 15 years to the country's long-term energy supply.”



Wintershall Dea announced that the logistics and installation works on the platform, which weighs 4,800 tonnes, were carried out over two phases. The jacket was installed with four piles in January 2024 as part of the first phase, while the second involved the successful lifting and placement of the 1,500-tonne deck topside.



The Fénix platform's deck occupies an area of 2,500 m2 over five levels including a helipad, upper deck, lower deck and finally the main deck, which houses wellheads and instrument rooms.



A jack-up drilling rig, temporarily stationed adjacent to the unmanned platform, will be used for drilling operations on the three horizontal wells of the Fénix gas project. The project operators expect the first gas from the offshore field to be drawn as soon as November 2024.



The gas produced at the Fénix field will then be conveyed along a 35-kilometre pipeline to the Vega Pléyade platform, which is operated by TotalEnergies and has been in production for eight years.



According to estimates, Fénix will produce 70,000 boe per day, or 10 million cubic metres of natural gas.



German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.





