(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mason Resources Inc. (" Mason ") (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF ) congratulates Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG") (NYSE: NMG ) (TSXV: NOU) on its truly groundbreaking milestones, securing unprecedented binding offtake agreements with both Panasonic Energy and GM, as well as securing strategic financings. Mason is proud to be a 9.25% strategic shareholder of NMG (see press release dated January 22, 2024).

Mason Resources Inc. is a Canadian corporation focused on seeking investment opportunities. Mason currently owns 9.25% of NMG and is the largest shareholder (39%) of Black Swan Graphene Inc. (" Black Swan ") (TSX.V: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF ) focusing on the large-scale production of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete and polymers, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene and, in turn, large volumes of graphite. Black Swan aims at leveraging Québec's emerging graphite industry to establish an integrated supply chain. In 2023, Black Swan, Nationwide Engineering Research & Development Ltd., and Arup Group Ltd. announced strategic partnerships and, in 2024, Black Swan announced a commercial agreement with Hubron International Ltd. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed over the span of a decade by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record.

Nouveau Monde Graphite is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada, for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With enviable ESG standards, NMG aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability.

