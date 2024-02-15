Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Cart For Carrying Fishing Accessories (CSK-451)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I wanted to create a new cart for transporting a variety of fishing supplies over difficult terrain like sand," said an inventor, from Longs, S.C., "so I invented the BIG TOE FISHING CART. My design enables you to pull all your gear with ease."

The invention provides an improved cart for transporting fishing supplies and accessories. In doing so, it can be used to carry 2 fishing poles, an umbrella, a beverage, and a bucket of ice and/or live bait. As a result, it increases convenience and maneuverability. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts.

