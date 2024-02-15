Artificial Intelligence (AI): Top 10 Disruptive Predictions For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI: Top 10 Predictions, 2024" report has been added to
In the realm of technological progress, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative force with the potential to reshape industries of the future. 89% of enterprises believe Generative AI technology will be a disruptive technology for enterprises to create strategic market differentiation.
As AI evolves, its profound impact on businesses, economies, and societies makes it a pivotal technology in the digital landscape of an enterprise. AI is poised to drive unprecedented changes that redefine the very fabric of industries, including revolutionizing manufacturing processes, automating workflows, personalizing service portfolios, enhancing customer experience (CX), and augmenting business growth.
Accelerated adoption of AI in 2024 is expected, with enterprises focused on building data readiness for AI, using a multimodal approach to use case deployments, and adopting best practices in ethical AI. These predictions offer ample growth opportunities for vendors and ecosystem players to capitalize and emerge at the forefront of the AI industry.
Top 10 Growth Opportunities
Generative AI Solution Development and Deployment Services Implementation Platforms System Integration Services ICT Advisory Services Data Readiness and Management Applied AI Applications Edge AI Datacenter Infrastructure Responsible AI Multimodal Foundational Models Conversational AI
