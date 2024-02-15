SECOND ANNUAL ANTIGUA & BARBUDA RESTAURANT WEEK RETURNS MAY 4-19

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Two-week gastronomical event will feature cuisine and culture from the twin-island nation with elevated experiences from celebrity chefs of Caribbean heritage, including Chef Andi Oliver

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has announced the list of celebrity chefs and culinary arts professionals participating in the second annual Antigua & Barbuda Restaurant Week (ABRW) starting May 4. During the two-week-long celebration, visitors and nationals can enjoy a variety of special and discounted dining and event experiences designed to showcase the twin-island nation's delicious and diverse food, restaurants, art, and culture. This year also makes the return of Chef Andi Oliver who will headline events at the "The Pepperpot Rum Shop," a100-day food and cultural pop-up.

"The Restaurant Week annual celebration highlights the best culinary experiences we have to offer–from favorite casual spots to multi-course menus at the finest restaurants," said Shermain Jeremy, Special Projects and Events Manager at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority. "Given the fantastic lineup of Caribbean celebrity chefs and guests confirmed for this year, we expect to draw record-breaking participation from food loving locals and tourists. We're excited, too, to showcase the diversity of food from our twin-island nation, especially with an elevated twist."

As ABRW grows in its second year, the event will feature a lineup of celebrity chef and beverage professionals exclusively of Caribbean heritage. Full bios can be found here , and highlights include:



Chef Kareem Roberts , Cambridge, United Kingdom

Cookbook Author Althea Brown. Aurora, Colorado

Chef Angel Barreto . Anju, Washington, D.C.

Chef Shorne Benjamin . Fat Fowl, Brooklyn, New York

Chef Digby Stridiron . Latha Restaurant & Bar, Phoenix, Arizona Sommelier Nadine Brown . At Your Service, Washington, D.C.

"We are seeing more and more travelers around the world choose Antigua and Barbuda as a vacation destination," said The Honourable Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment. "Building on the success of 2023, Antigua & Barbuda Restaurant Week will continue to raise the visibility of our culinary excellence in the region and around the world, and we are certain our guests will delight in immersing themselves into our food and our culture."

The schedule of events for Restaurant Week will include Prix Fixe menus and discounted dining packages ($25USD - $75USD) inclusive of lunch, dinner, wine, and cocktails from more than 20 restaurants. Dishes to suit all tastes and dietary requirements will be available, and guests will also enjoy live music, entertainment, and children's' activities throughout the festivities.

ABRW will coincide with the run of The Pepperpot Rum Shop, a 100-day pop-up destination created by The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Treehouse Beach Club, and British chef, television and radio broadcaster Andi Oliver , who has ancestral roots in Antigua. Pepperpot is the national dish of Antigua & Barbuda, and the concept was born after the successful 2023 release of Oliver's recipe book, The Pepperpot Diaries: Stories From My Caribbean Table. For 100 days from the end of April, the pop-up will host curated cultural content and events spanning food and drink, music, art, and film in its stay-all-day sustainable and eco-conscious setting.

A final schedule and lineup will be available soon. For the latest information on Restaurant Week menus and packages, visit .

Media Contact: Charissa Benjamin, Savor PR

Email: [email protected]

ABOUT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

Antigua (pronounced An-tee'ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew'da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. The twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches - one for every day of the year. The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson's Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua's tourism events calendar includes the Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month, Run in Paradise, prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week, Antigua and Barbuda Art Week and the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean's Greatest Summer Festival. Barbuda, Antigua's smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 11-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere. Find information on Antigua & Barbuda at:

