K Altman Law Special Education Attorneys Join Mental And Health Awareness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Keith Altman, Esquire, Founder and Lead Attorney of K Altman Law

Mental and Health Awareness

Mental and Health Awareness Magazine

Mental and Health Awareness is pleased to welcome the K Altman Law firm, as Special Education Attorneys and Advocates serving clients nationwide

- Doré Frances, PhDBROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mental and Health Awareness is delighted to extend a warm welcome to the esteemed law firm of K Altman , renowned for its expertise in special education advocacy and student defense services on a national scale.At Mental and Health Awareness, we take great pride in our wealth of resources and are now dedicated to adding services for special education advocacy. In the realm of education law, there are myriad scenarios where the guidance of a skilled attorney proves invaluable.As students grapple with the challenges of academic life and chart their paths forward, the decisions they make can profoundly impact their futures."I am honored to recommend K Altman Law for its special education support and its leadership. Their advocate's and attorney's hard work and dedication to cases are truly appreciated," says Dore Frances, Ph.D.In instances where advocacy and legal support are warranted, reaching out to a Director of Special Education in Advocacy or a Student Defense Lawyer can be instrumental in safeguarding both academic pursuits and professional aspirations.Founder Keith Altman established K Altman Law with a focus on student defense and complex litigation, boasting admissions to federal courts in California, Michigan, and Maryland, as well as the U.S. Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court.Special education advocacy stands as a cornerstone of K Altman Law's practice, alongside unparalleled legal representation for diverse categories of college students. With a commitment to excellence, K Altman Law possesses the expertise, acumen, and resources requisite for navigating the complexities of multifaceted litigation, including cases spanning multiple jurisdictions and involving numerous parties. The seasoned team at K Altman Law brings decades of experience to bear in representing clients in both state and federal courts, including proficiency in Multi-District Litigation proceedings.Moreover, attorneys Keith Altman and Nikki Camiso offer extensive expertise in Title IX matters, catering to a broad spectrum of cases encompassing K-12 through higher education institutions, and extending support to families and professionals nationwide.About Mental and Health Awareness: Established in 2004 as TroubledTeenHelp and rebranded in 2019, Mental and Health Awareness serves as a comprehensive, impartial, evidence-based online directory catering to families, professionals, and the educational, legal, and mental health sectors catering to pre-teens to young adults. Our mission is to furnish families and professionals with factual, accessible information to aid in evaluating the myriad solutions available, to facilitate optimal outcomes for those navigating the complex process of placing their child or youth in a college prep boarding school setting or an addiction rehabilitation center, as well as providing GAP opportunities, out-patient setting resources, residential or wilderness treatment program information or seeking special education legal assistance.

Dore Frances, PhD

Mental and Health Awareness

+1 720-258-5577

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Other