Tools 2 Succeed Releases New HRCI California Credit Course: 2024 California Law Update

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tools 2 Succeed , a leading provider of professional development courses, is excited to announce the release of their latest course, the 2024 California Law Update. This course is designed to help HR professionals stay up-to-date with the latest changes and additions to California labor laws and earn HRCI California recertification credits as well as SHRM PDCs.

The 2024 California Law Update course covers all the important updates and changes to California labor laws that have or will go into effect in 2024. This includes changes to minimum wage, paid family leave, and anti-harassment training requirements. The course is pre-approved by the HR Certification Institute (HRCI) and offers 2.5 credits toward HRCI and SHRM recertification.

"We are thrilled to offer this new course to HR professionals in California," said Sheryl Tuchman, CEO of Tools 2 Succeed. "With the constantly evolving landscape of labor laws in California, it is crucial for HR professionals to stay informed and compliant. Our 2024 California Law Update course provides them with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in their roles."

The course is available online and can be completed at the convenience of the participant. It includes a quiz to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the material. Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate of completion with the HRCI and SHRM recertification credit information.

Tools 2 Succeed is committed to providing high-quality, relevant, and practical professional development courses to help individuals and organizations succeed. The 2024 California Law Update course is the latest addition to their extensive catalog of courses which cover a wide range of topics including leadership, communication, and employee development.

For more information about the 2024 California Law Update course and to register, visit the Tools 2 Succeed HR Recertification Credit package page. Stay ahead of the curve and earn your HRCI and SHRM credits with Tools 2 Succeed's 2024 California Law Update course.

