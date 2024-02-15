Healthcare Of Iowa Chooses To Empower Employees Through Partnership With Dailypay

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An Employer of Choice, HealthCARE of Iowa is the Latest Employer to Offer DailyPay Benefits to its Hardworking Workforce

- Rob Hentzen, president and chief executive officer, HealthCARE of IowaNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HealthCARE of Iowa , a professional consulting partner with over 80 years of combined experience in providing consulting services for Senior Living environments, has partnered with DailyPay – the industry's leading on-demand pay solution. Through this partnership, HealthCARE of Iowa is modernizing its benefits offerings by providing the voluntary financial wellness benefit that empowers employees to access their earned pay at the press of a button.“At HealthCARE of Iowa, we are committed to continuously improving the employee experience. DailyPay is a voluntary benefit that allows employees to access their pay as they earn it,” said Rob Hentzen, president and chief executive officer, HealthCARE of Iowa.“This benefit directly supports our hiring efforts – it's a benefit employees want and should have access to.”According to research conducted by Arizent, commissioned by DailyPay, 80% of DailyPay users say it has a positive influence on their financial habits.The research also found that 82% of surveyed employees in healthcare, medical, or social assistance industries say DailyPay makes it easier to understand how much income they've earned each day. With DailyPay's work technology platform, employees have a real-time view of their pay as it accumulates and the option to withdraw it before the scheduled pay period. It's a way for employers to offer full pay transparency that allows employees to better plan their lives and manage financial disruptions.Since launching DailyPay, HealthCARE of Iowa has improved its turnover rates by over 60%, resulting in more employees staying on the job longer.

Adriana Ball

DailyPay

...