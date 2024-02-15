Inventhelp Inventor Develops Effective Means To Elevate The Head (CPC-775)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a certified nursing assistant, and I wanted to create a daily living aid to elevate the head so that it would rest in a straight position," said an inventor, from Camden,

Conn., "so I invented the CHIN LIFT. My design could provide added comfort and convenience for individuals with various disabilities."

The invention provides an effective way to support and elevate the head so that it was straight. In doing so, it reduces the strain and pain associated with attempting to elevate the head without assistance. As a result, it increases comfort and it enables the user to see a screen or communicate with others. The invention features a practical and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with various disabilities that affect the head.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of

InventHelp.

