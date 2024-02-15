Cetera Welcomes $312 Million Practice To Summit Financial Networks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Regal Wealth Advisors Joins Cetera Advisor Networks from

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2024

(Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Regal Wealth Advisors* has joined Summit Financial Networks, a region of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC. Regal Wealth provides comprehensive planning and investment advice to clients and had more than $312 million in assets under administration** as of Feb. 2, 2024. The group, co-founded by Michael McCarthy, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC® and Andrew S. Pincus, JD, CPA, CFP®, and accompanied by long-time investment professional Fred DaVeiga, CPA, CFP®, is based out of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and joins Cetera Advisor Networks from LPL Financial.

"We were drawn to Summit because its culture so closely mirrors our own," McCarthy said. "At Regal Wealth Advisors, we differentiate ourselves by providing personalized attention to our clients – and we know we can expect the same from Summit. I look forward to experiencing individualized support from Summit while also tapping into the broad array of resources available through Cetera. I know both will make a real difference for our practice and our clients for years to come."

"I am happy to welcome Michael, Andrew and the entire Regal Wealth team to our network of more than 4,000 talented advisors," said Marshall Leeds, president and regional director of Summit Financial Networks. "Summit is an ideal fit for advisors looking for tailored support for the betterment of their clients' futures. I know Regal Wealth's commitment to their clients is unparalleled and we look forward to providing strategic support to help the firm continue thriving in our community."

Regal Wealth Co-founder McCarthy, a 30-year-industry veteran, also serves as the director of financial planning, overseeing the firm's investment programs and managing the development of financial plans, estate plans, business succession plans and complex life insurance structures. Co-founder Pincus, meanwhile, brings a strong knowledge of financial and tax issues to the firm, allowing him to develop comprehensive financial plans that consider all aspects of client's lives. The firm is rounded out by Fred DaVeiga, CPA, CFP®, who brings with him experience from multiple industries in the field of finance and accounting. He works closely with individuals, families, and businesses as well as collaboratively with their tax and legal professionals.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $475 billion in assets under administration and $190 billion in assets under management, as of December 20, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

*Summit Financial Networks is a region of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC. Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Advisor Networks, member FINRA/SIPC a broker/dealer. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

**Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

