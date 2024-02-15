David Nicholas Of Nicholas Wealth Management Named To The 2024 Atlanta Magazine 500 Most Powerful Leaders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- President and Founder of Nicholas Wealth Management,

David Nicholas,

has

been named one of the Top 500 Most Powerful Leaders in

Atlanta

by

Atlanta Magazine for the fifth year in a row.

The list includes dozens of leaders that the magazine has deemed "Legends". The Atlanta 500 includes corporate CEOs, leading educators, entrepreneurs, researchers, artists, nonprofit leaders, and individuals shaping public policy. Noteable honorees for 2024 include Kirby Smart, Head Coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, Natalie Morhous, President of RaceTrac, Andrew T. Cathy, CEO of Chick-fil-A,

Michael Youssef, President, Leading the Way and Founding Rector, Church of the Apostles, and Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Airlines.

"CEOs of our city's largest corporations or firms' top producers were likely candidates, but we also looked to see if those achievers were plugged into the city-serving on nonprofit boards, spearheading programs for their communities, and creating opportunities for their employees," said Scott Freeman, Editor in Chief of Atlanta magazine. "What makes our list unique is that it is not just about business, but also about creatives, teachers, health care providers, essential workers, and visionaries, all of the people who help make Atlanta the city we love."

David founded Nicholas Wealth Management, an investment advisory and retirement planning firm in

Atlanta, Georgia

in 2012.

Nicholas Wealth focuses on building custom solutions aiming to help their clients build long-term, risk-managed portfolios tailored to meet their unique financial goals.

A sought-after commentator on financial and economic matters, David's opinions and commentaries are featured frequently on Fox Business with

Stuart Varney, Neil Cavuto, and

Charles Payne, David also brings fresh insight and timely market news to

Atlanta

as the host of the weekly

RetireReady

radio show Saturdays at 6:00 pm

on 95.5 FM WSB and RetireReady with David Nicholas every Sunday on CBS at 11:30 am.

"It's an honor and privilege to be included in this list alongside so many incredible leaders in Atlanta for five years. The recognition is a testament to the service we strive to provide for our clients as well as the dedication of our talented team at Nicholas Wealth."

The print publication is available at newsstands around Atlanta and can be viewed online at atlantamagazine/atlanta-500.

