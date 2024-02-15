Enjoy A Winter Getaway With February Love Packages At The Southampton Inn

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enjoy a winter escape at the Southampton Inn with its love packages that last the whole of February. The Romance package, for example, offers king-sized beds, handmade chocolates and sparkling wine on arrival, a personalized love letter for your pillow partner and a Cupid Coupon for breakfast. Additional nights are offered at a reduced rate.The Family package offers 24% off two connecting rooms, so families can enjoy two bedrooms and two bathrooms including during the President's Day holidays. Rates start at under $200. The Hamptons is a wonderful place to escape to during the winter months. As well as beautiful walks on the beach, woodland hiking, ice skating, visits to wineries and art museums; there are live music venues, theaters, artisan shops and wonderful restaurants to discover, all without the crowds.Only two hours from NYC by car, train or Jitney, Southampton Village is a great place to discover all the Hamptons has to offer. The affordability of Southampton Inn, a charming and friendly boutique hotel set on six acres in the heart of the Village of Southampton, is a well-kept secret and its location is unbeatable. Guests can walk to the beach or stroll into town for shopping and dining. East Hampton, Sag Harbor, Bridgehampton and Westhampton are all within a 30-minute drive.The so called 'off season' is said by some to be the best time to visit and enjoy all the beauty this region has to offer. Reservations at the most sought-after restaurants are a breeze during the winter months and parking and traffic concerns are non-existent.Everyone deserves a break, and everyone will enjoy a stay at the Southampton Inn. Fast and free WiFi means you can work while away, if need be, and pets are welcome too. Everyone is welcome at the Southampton Inn, and you feel it the minute you walk through its doors.About the Southampton Inn:The Southampton Inn has 90 thoughtfully appointed, charming rooms laid out in a Tudor style village design set in acres of manicured lawns in the heart of the village of Southampton. World famous beaches, boutiques, restaurants and local gems are only minutes away on foot. The Inn is the perfect home base to enjoy all the Hamptons has to offer from historic villages, museums, art galleries, and more, all at a great value for money price point. Breakfast is served every day at Claude's and brunch on the weekends. Claude's, The Library and The Ballroom are all popular spots for parties and events.

