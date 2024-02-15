Pingoo.AI Announces The Launch Of AI Chat For Diabetes Self-Education And Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Pingoo , a pioneering AI product in healthcare, announces the launch of the Pingoo Chat for diabetes patients aimed at preventing limb amputation and significantly improving patient care.

"Our mission at Pingoo is to equip patients with essential tools for basic triage, informed management of health issues, and critical decision-making regarding when to seek treatment," stated Shayan Mashatian, the founder of Pingoo. "Amidst widespread healthcare provider and resource shortages, Pingoo bridges the health equity gap by making vital information accessible to those most in need," he added.

With the advent of Large Language Models, their efficacy in medical contexts has come under rigorous scrutiny. Pingoo has brought together an experienced multidisciplinary team comprising scientists, clinicians, and technologists dedicated to harnessing this innovative technology to improve healthcare accessibility. The development of a multimodal AI enables patients to receive comprehensive responses to their inquiries through concise text messages, images, and videos. The app also introduces users to related topics tailored to their unique health profiles, offering a highly personalized experience for each individual.

The app's AI model is specifically trained to address Diabetes Self-Education and Management and related diabetic foot complications, with the potential for future expansion to encompass additional medical conditions.

Diabetes patients at various stages and types can find tailored support through Pingoo:

- Type I Diabetic patients can gain insights into the genetic factors influencing diabetes and learn how to manage their condition with an appropriate lifestyle.

- Individuals with pre-diabetes can benefit from Pingoo by receiving personalized advice on lifestyle modifications and monitoring to prevent the progression to Type II diabetes.

- Type II Diabetic patients can leverage Pingoo for managing their condition through dietary guidance, blood sugar monitoring tips, and recognizing when to seek medical intervention.

- Pingoo emphasizes the importance of diabetic foot care. Of the estimated 537 million people globally diagnosed with diabetes, one-third are at risk of developing a Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) during their lifetime. With a person with diabetes developing a foot ulcer every second and half of these cases potentially leading to infection, the need for proactive care is imperative. Considering that 20% of infected wounds result in hospitalization, and that a limb is lost to diabetic foot complications every 20 seconds, the role of early detection and education becomes even more crucial. Studies indicate that up to 85% of limb amputations could be prevented with early detection and proper education-a key objective that Pingoo is designed to achieve.

Pingoo app is available for download at no cost and features a range of functionalities, including a self-assessment tool. Users gain access to the AI Chat for a nominal monthly fee to pose their health-related questions.

