Give Happy Foundation Celebrates Over $30,000 Raised For Charitable Causes In Its Inaugural Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Give Happy Foundation Board Members

The Southern Nevada-based Foundation continues its mission to give back to the Las Vegas community and create a sustainable future for all

- Lance Randall, GHF Chairman

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Give Happy Foundation (GHF), a unique nonprofit dedicated to supporting the environment, the Las Vegas community, and creative expression, proudly announces that it raised over $30,000 in donations to support various grantees within its first year of inception. These funds have played a crucial role in aiding local organizations. Among the beneficiaries were Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas, Shine a Light Las Vegas , The Cupcake Girls, and Make a Wish Foundation Southern Nevada , showcasing GHF's commitment to a wide range of impactful causes.

Launched in 2022 by a group of employees led by Steelhead Productions Co-Owner and CMO, Rhiannon Andersen, now President of GHF, the foundation has quickly evolved from a passionate initiative into a structured nonprofit organization. GHF's mission is rooted in positively impacting the world through its three main pillars: environmental restoration, enriching the Las Vegas community, and promoting creative innovation. As a 501(c)(3) entity, GHF ensures that all contributions are directed towards thoroughly vetted organizations, simplifying the giving process for its collaborators.

“I am so proud of the work our board has put in to establish the Give Happy Foundation as a conduit of good in the Las Vegas community. It truly shows the power of collaborative effort and the impact we can make when we all work together toward a common good. I am excited to see what we can accomplish in 2024 and form more partnerships within the community,” expressed Andersen, reflecting on the foundation's achievements and the journey ahead.

Looking forward to the rest of 2024, GHF is set to amplify its philanthropic impact by building a partnership network that shares its commitment to philanthropy.“We're very proud of what we've been able to accomplish in our first full year and the impact we've made within our community. We've been overwhelmed by the support of our donors and recognize the value of working together. We are looking forward to continuing to foster philanthropic partnerships in 2024,” shared Lance Randall, GHF Chairman.

The foundation eagerly anticipates its next major milestone, the inaugural fundraiser, scheduled for April 22, 2024, on Earth Day in Las Vegas. This event aligns with GHF's commitment to environmental restoration and provides a timely opportunity to celebrate and further its mission.

For those interested in supporting the Give Happy Foundation's mission or seeking to expand their business' philanthropic efforts through partnership, please reach out to ....

About Give Happy Foundation

The Give Happy Foundation is a unique foundation with a mission to facilitate and amplify responsible giving opportunities for individuals and organizations to positively impact creative expression, the environment, and the Las Vegas community.

Lance Randall

Give Happy Foundation

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram