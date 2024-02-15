Scalehealth And Mindbowser Forge Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading US-based health innovation marketplace ScaleHealth today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Mindbowser Inc., a leader in digital transformation and product engineering services. With this partnership, ScaleHealth's clients and global users will gain direct access to Mindbowser's state-of-the-art solutions.ScaleHealth added that this partnership marks a significant step forward in its mission to make innovative healthcare solutions, with an integration of advanced technologies, accessible to a global audience.Mindbowser will play a pivotal role in improving the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare solutions integrated into ScaleHealth. Together, the companies aim to reshape the future of healthcare digitalisation by combining ScaleHealth's market influence with Mindbowser technical prowess.Speaking on the partnership, Mindbowser CEO Ayush Jain said,“This partnership aligns seamlessly with our strategic focus on the global Health-Tech market. It allows us to leverage our technical expertise to contribute to ScaleHealth's vision of establishing innovation across the healthcare landscape.”Mindbowser is well-recognised for its excellence in digital transformation and product engineering and brings a wealth of strategic as well as technical acumen to the partnership.Taylor McPartland, CEO of ScaleHealth, mentioned,“Healthcare organizations around the world need technology innovations and transformations that save time, cut operational costs, and drive positive impact for all their stakeholders, starting with the patients. Today, we are excited to bring to our customers a seamless path to technological advancements that can help them adopt the next generation of health tech products resulting in quality care.”About MindbowserMindbowser is the most trusted digital transformation and product engineering company with 11+ years of experience, digitizing 100+ customers in 7 countries across different industries. Mindbowser focuses on Design Thinking, Clean Code, DevSecops & Quality Automation through its cutting-edge solutions in Mobility, Data Science, Cloud, IoT, Blockchain & ML.For more information visitAbout ScaleHealthThe vision of ScaleHealth is to ensure that everyone has access to the innovative healthcare solutions that they need and deserve. We are a health innovation marketplace that connects solutions from all around the world with leading healthcare organizations in a way that saves time, saves money, and drives impact for all parties.For more information visit

