R.T.D. Experts Announces Move To New Office Building To Enhance Customer Service And Accessibility

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic move to bolster service accessibility and customer engagement, R.T.D. Experts , a leading provider of comprehensive tiling and flooring solutions, is excited to announce its relocation to a new office building at 238 Livingston Common NE Calgary, AB T4B 3P6 . Owned by Alexey Isaev , R.T.D. Experts has established a robust reputation for delivering high-quality tiling services, flooring services, epoxy countertops and floors, and MMA floors. The new location is a testament to the company's commitment to being at the forefront of customer service and operational excellence.

The decision to move into the new office building was driven by the desire to be closer to customers in Calgary and its surrounding cities. This strategic location allows R.T.D. Experts to streamline its operations and enhance its service delivery to clients in Airdrie, Cochrane, Chestermere, Bearspaw, Okotoks, and beyond. The new office will serve as the central hub for arranging free estimates, reflecting the company's dedication to affordability and transparency.

Alexey Isaev, the visionary behind R.T.D. Experts, expressed enthusiasm about the move: "Our new office in Livingston Common is not just a change of address; it's a significant step towards achieving our goal of providing unmatched accessibility and convenience to our clients. This move allows us to strengthen our connections with the communities we serve and offer our comprehensive tiling and flooring solutions more efficiently."

The relocation to 238 Livingston Common NE is part of R.T.D. Experts' ongoing efforts to enhance its operational capabilities and customer service experience. Clients can expect the same high level of professionalism, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that R.T.D. Experts is known for, now from a more accessible and customer-friendly location.

In addition to the convenience offered by the new office location, R.T.D. Experts remains committed to providing free estimates for clients within Calgary and the surrounding cities. This policy underscores the company's dedication to transparency and customer satisfaction, ensuring that potential clients can make informed decisions about their tiling and flooring needs without any financial obligation.

