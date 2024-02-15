When Warren County Comes Together, Teens Benefit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Warren County Teen Summit at Centenary University March 1, 2024

Initiative Focused on Mental Health for Warren County Youth to be Held at Centenary University on March 1, 2024

- Kerry Mullins, Vice President of Campus Life and Dean of StudentsHACKETTSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Centenary University is proud to be the chosen venue for the Warren County 8th Annual Teen Summit, sponsored by Prevention Connections, A Program of the Center for Family Services. The Teen Summit will meet in the Lackland Center at Centenary University, 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ 07840, on March 1, 2024 from 8:30 am – 1:30 pm.Says Kerry Mullins, Vice President of Campus Life and Dean of Students,“The Annual Teen Summit is such an important part of helping NJ youth... we're thrilled to be able to contribute to the initiative. We're expecting hundreds of students from grades 8-12 from Warren County, NJ, to participate at the Centenary University campus.”Opening remarks are expected from Senator Douglas J. Steinhardt (R), and the keynote speaker will be Kristen Harootunian from Minding Your Mind, an organization dedicated to ending stigma and destructive behaviors associated with mental health issues, moving away from a crisis-based response to prevention through education. The day will also include 4 breakout sessions and lunchtime tabling sessions.Mullins continues,“Talking about mental health and wellbeing is a natural fit for Centenary University since our we prioritize students' wellness and offer our students comprehensive and holistic support, as well as an end-to-end degree paths with our Bachelor of Science in Psychology , MA in Clinical Counseling, MA in School Counseling, and our exclusive MA in Happiness Studies (which focuses on positive psychology).”The teen summit is made possible with help from community partners in prevention: Center for Prevention, Centenary University Counseling, DASACC, Hackettstown Stigma Free Task Force, Lead Coalition, Operation Helping Hand -Warren County Prosecutors Office, NJ4S, Parent 2 Parent, Star Community Health, Teen FX Health, Tri County CMO, Warren County Department Of Human Services, and Zufall Health Center.About Prevention Connections at the Center for Family ServicesPrevention Connections is a program of the Center for Family Services that provides substance use prevention services with the goal of reducing and preventing substance use among youth, adults and senior citizens living in Warren County. They can be reached at

Wendy Flanagan

Centenary University

+1 908-852-1400

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube