Varist's Malware Detection Engine V6.0 Achieves Korea Internet & Security Agency Certification

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Varist is delighted to announce the recent certification of its Malware Detection Engine V6.0 by the Korean Internet & Security Agency (KISA) Security Product Performance Evaluation Council. KISA Certification ensures that cyber security vendors competing in Korea can implement Varist's Malware Detection Engine with confidence.The certification was achieved with the important assistance from Varist's local partner in Korea, Jirandata. Having worked together successfully for many years, Jirandata provides Varist with expert knowledge and Go-To-Market assistance in not only Korea, but also in wider Asia.KISA Security Product Performance Evaluation Council ensures that cyber security products meet minimum standards to ensuring that Korean companies and government organisations implementing security can have confidence that the solution meets KISA standards.“KISA certification is an important step for Varist. We have many valued customers in Korea and we fully expect the Korean market will be strategic for Varist's growth in 2024 and beyond. We would like to thank our esteemed local partner, Jirandata, for their invaluable assistance in helping us achieve this milestone.”- Hallgrímur Th. Björnsson - CEO, Varist“Varist Anti-Malware SDK V6.0' has received certification from the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA). We plan to actively support Varist to provide stable services and business expansion in Korea.”- Byoung-Wan Yoo - CEO, Jirandata Co., LtdAbout VaristVarist is an Icelandic cybersecurity company specializing in scalable and high performance advanced malware detection. Varist is dedicated to provides unique malware detection capabilities to some of the largest tech companies in the World, protecting over 2B users world-wide. Visit .About JirandataJirandata was founded in 1994 and has grown its business for more than 20 years as a leading information security software company in South Korea. More than 40,000 corporate customers and 3.5 million individual customers use Jirandata's software. In 2015, Jirandata generated $40 million in revenue. Jirandatahas registered sustainable growth and expanded its market to Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe and other countries.

