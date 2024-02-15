SC Stays Trial In Bengal Post-Poll Violence Cases On Plea Filed By CBI Seeking Transfer Of Cases

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) In an interim direction, the Supreme Court has stayed the trial proceedings in the post-poll violence cases pending at various courts in West Bengal.

The direction was passed by a bench of Justice Sanjay Karol on a plea filed by the CBI seeking transfer of these cases to any other place outside the state.

It may be recalled that following the order of the Calcutta High Court, the central investigating agency had lodged several FIRs in cases related to post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, appearing for the CBI, submitted that the course of justice is being impeded by openly threatening and intimidating officials, advocates and witnesses.

ASG Raju added that no action at the ground level appears to have been taken despite the issue having been brought to the notice of the state authorities.

He referred to the 2021 report prepared by the National Human Rights Commission, which had recommended trial of all cases investigated by the CBI to be held outside West Bengal.

Perusing the material placed on record, the apex court issued notice to each one of the respondents returnable on March 11.

It ordered:“Standing counsel for the State of West Bengal be also served. Learned ASG states that in addition to normal service, private respondents be also served by way of paper publication in the local dailies, widely circulated within the state of West Bengal. Ordered accordingly.”

Further, it directed the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure compliance of the order and file his personal affidavit reporting compliance.

