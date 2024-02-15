Minor NEET Aspirant Gang-Raped In Kota; 4 Students Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 15 (IANS) Rajasthan Police have arrested four students pursuing NEET coaching in Kota for allegedly raping a 16-year-old student, who was also preparing to crack the medical entrance test, officials said on Thursday, adding that a case under POCSO Act has been filed against the accused.

In her complaint to the police, the victim alleged that one of the four accused called her fraudulently to his flat where he, along with his three friends, gang-raped her.

The police said the accused are adults, though their identities have not been revealed yet due to security concerns.

The police said the victim had befriended a boy from Uttar Pradesh on social media a few days ago. During conversation, she came to know that he was preparing for NEET and lived in a rented acommodation in the Landmark area.

On February 10, the boy called the victim to meet him at his flat, where three friends of his were also present. After the girl reached the flat, all four of then allegedly gang-raped her.

The other three accused are believed to be from West Bengal and Bihar. All of them were taking coaching in Kota and are being questioned by the police.

A special team has been formed to crack the case, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Uma Sharma, said,“The victim is a resident of UP and was preparing for NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Exam) in Kota for about a year."

The incident was reported on February 10 and the case was registered on February 13. Thereafter, the accused were arrested, she added.

According to the police, a day after the incident, the accused reportedly threatened the victim not to tell anyone about the incident.

The victim had gone into depression after the incident and had even turned suicidal. Her friends got here counselled following which she registered a case.

