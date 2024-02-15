Inventhelp Inventor Develops Convenient Pulley System For Stairs (CPC-770)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I can no longer walk stairs and needed a safer way to get laundry up and down stairs," said an inventor, from Torrington, Conn., "so I invented the Load-Lugger. My design enables the basket to be transported up and down stairs in a safe and effortless manner."
The invention provides an improved means of transporting laundry and other items up and down a flight of stairs. In doing so, it eliminates the danger of carrying anything up and down stairs. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for the general population, especially the elderly and disabled. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of
For more information, write Dept. 22-CPC-770, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368.
