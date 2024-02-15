Inventhelp Inventor Develops Convenient Pulley System For Stairs (CPC-770)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I can no longer walk stairs and needed a safer way to get laundry up and down stairs," said an inventor, from Torrington, Conn., "so I invented the Load-Lugger. My design enables the basket to be transported up and down stairs in a safe and effortless manner."

The invention provides an improved means of transporting laundry and other items up and down a flight of stairs. In doing so, it eliminates the danger of carrying anything up and down stairs. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for the general population, especially the elderly and disabled. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

