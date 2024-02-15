Virtua Health Partners With Care.Ai For Enterprise-Wide Implementation Of AI-Enabled Virtual Care Solutions For Patients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Virtua Health will leverage care's Smart Care Facility Platform and Always-Aware ambient sensors to enhance patient care, support nursing staff, and empower care teams with new AI-assisted virtual models of care.

ORLANDO, Fla. and

MARLTON, N.J., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- care , the world's first and most advanced AI Smart Care Facility Platform for healthcare, and Virtua Health , a leading Magnet-recognized academic health system, today announced a partnership to implement care's Virtual Care solutions throughout the system, starting with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, New Jersey.

Continue Reading

The pilot has received favorable patient feedback thus far and is poised to expand to additional hospital divisions.

care's Virtual Care solutions will be seamlessly integrated into Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and, ultimately, all acute care settings across Virtua Health.

Post this

"By embracing the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and ambient intelligence, Virtua is pioneering a new era in patient care," stated Tarun Kapoor , MD, MBA, senior vice president and chief digital transformation officer at Virtua Health. "We are excited to announce the enterprise-wide partnership with care; this marks a significant step in our mission to create a more intuitive care journey for all our patients."

"Our focus is not just on integrating cutting-edge technologies, but on enhancing the human aspects of healthcare. By swiftly adopting optical cameras and ambient sensors, we're poised to markedly enhance the patient and care team experience, ensuring a safer, more efficient, and empathically connected healthcare experience," added Michael Capriotti , senior vice president of integration and strategic operations at Virtua Health.

care is the artificial intelligence company redefining how care is delivered with its Smart Care Facility Platform and Always-Aware Ambient Intelligent Sensors. care's solutions transform physical spaces into self-aware smart care environments to autonomously enhance and optimize clinical and operational workflows, delivering a transformative approach to virtual care

care's Virtual Care solutions will be seamlessly integrated into Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and, ultimately, all acute care settings across Virtua Health. In December 2023, the hospital launched a pilot Virtual Nurse initiative in a medical-surgical unit that empowers bedside and remote nurses to work in tandem to provide patient care. The Virtual Nurse communicates with patients through a secure, two-way optical camera; patients' family members can also participate in video calls from offsite. The pilot has received favorable patient feedback thus far and is poised to expand to additional hospital divisions.

The larger collaboration is set to optimize patient care, improve the patient and provider experience, and amplify clinician capabilities of both on-site and virtual care teams. Physicians, nurses, and staff are united by the same comprehensive platform, streamlining a wide array of patient care tasks, from routine admit and discharge activities to documentation, fall prevention, and clinician safety. By alleviating the administrative burden of on-site nurses, the AI Smart Care Facility Platform enables them to focus more time and attention on the crucial hands-on care that only they can provide.

"Health systems are facing unprecedented clinician workforce shortages, emphasizing the crucial need to enhance the productivity and presence of care teams with technology that is proven to easily scale," said care CEO and founder Chakri Toleti. "Our partnership with Virtua Health to leverage first our Smart From The Start virtual care solutions, supported by the ambient intelligence capabilities of our Smart Care Facility Platform, will reimagine a new and enhanced layer of support that empowers Virtua clinicians to work at the top of their licenses, focusing their time and skills on delivering compassionate care with a human touch."

"At Virtua Health, we are constantly seeking innovative approaches to enhance the healthcare experience for both our patients and clinicians," said Capriotti. "Our partnership with care represents a significant stride in this journey, bringing the power of virtual care and ambient sensors into our care delivery models. This collaboration is more than just an integration of advanced technology; it is a reimagining of how healthcare is delivered. This initiative underscores our commitment to ensuring that every interaction within our facilities is as safe, efficient, and comforting as possible."

About Virtua Health:

Virtua Health is an academic health system committed to helping the people of South Jersey be well, get well, and stay well by providing the complete spectrum of advanced, accessible, and trusted healthcare services. Virtua's 14,000 colleagues provide tertiary care, including renowned cardiology and transplant programs, complemented by a community-based care portfolio. In addition to five hospitals, two satellite emergency departments, 41 ambulatory surgery centers, and more than 350 other locations, Virtua brings health services directly into communities through Hospital at Home, physical therapy and rehabilitation, mobile screenings, and its paramedic program.

Virtua has 2,850 affiliated doctors and other clinicians, and its specialties include orthopedics, advanced surgery, and maternity. Virtua is academically affiliated with Rowan University, leading research, innovation, and immersive education at the Virtua Health College of Medicine & Life Sciences of Rowan University. Virtua is also affiliated with Penn Medicine for Cancer and Neuroscience and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for pediatrics.

As a not-for-profit, Virtua is committed to the community's well-being and provides innovative outreach programs that address social challenges affecting health, most notably the "Eat Well" food access initiative, which includes the unparalleled Eat Well Mobile Grocery Store. A Magnet-recognized health system, Virtua has received many awards for quality, safety, and its outstanding work environment. For more information, visit Virtua. To help Virtua make a difference, visit GiveToVirtua.

About ai

care is the artificial intelligence company redefining how care is delivered with its Smart Care Facility Platform and Always-aware Ambient Intelligent Sensors. care's solutions transform physical spaces into self-aware smart care environments to autonomously enhance and optimize clinical and operational workflows, delivering a transformative approach to virtual care models, including Virtual Nursing.

Media Contacts:

care:

[email protected]

Virtua Health:

Daniel Moise, [email protected]

SOURCE care