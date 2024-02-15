Newton Park PR Announces Strategic Partnership With Veteran Asset And Wealth Management Executive Tom Butch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON and CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newton Park PR, a boutique media relations firm serving the asset and wealth management industries, today announced that veteran investment management executive Thomas

W. Butch is joining forces with Newton Park PR as a strategic partner, providing strategy, marketing/communications, and editorial support to its clients. Butch has more than 40 years of industry experience, including CEO and other C-suite roles at leading financial services firms.

Butch retired as president of TD Ameritrade, Inc. in 2022. Before TD Ameritrade, where he worked for nearly four years, Butch spent 18 years at asset and wealth manager Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. in Kansas City, serving as corporate chief marketing officer and CEO of its Waddell & Reed, Inc. and Ivy Funds Distributor, Inc. subsidiaries. Earlier, he was president of Stein Roe Mutual Funds in Chicago and held leadership roles in corporate and investor communications at Mellon Bank Corporation in Pittsburgh.

"Tom has been a friend and mentor since we worked together at Mellon early in my career," said Margaret Kirch Cohen, co-founder and partner of Newton Park PR. "He has a unique combination of senior leadership roles along with a strong background in marketing, distribution, and communications, and we are thrilled to be partnering with him to support our clients and Newton Park's growth."



Rich Chimberg, co-founder and partner of Newton Park PR, added, "Tom brings exceptional strategic and marketing skills and executive experience in asset management and wealth management-our specialties. We value Tom highly and know he will make meaningful contributions to the firm and our clients."

Butch is also founder and president of Strategy: Solutions, Inc., a boutique consulting firm through which he will work with Newton Park. Strategy Solutions, Inc. has served global and U.S. asset managers as well as clients in wealth management, banking, and multiple non-financial industries, providing analysis, insight, and messaging.

"I am excited to engage the ever-changing asset management and wealth management industries in partnership with Newton Park PR," Butch said. "Margaret and Rich are hugely talented and experienced professionals.

Together, we will work to bring unique perspective, support, and value to Newton Park PR's clients."

Newton Park PR, based outside of Boston and Chicago, is dedicated to serving the communications needs of asset and wealth managers and industry providers. Newton Park is a specialist media relations consultancy whose founders have decades of experience in financial journalism, media relations, corporate communications, and crisis/issues management. For more information, visit .

