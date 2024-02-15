Naturalshrimp, Inc. Files International Patent Applications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Japan, Thailand, Australia and Europe

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NaturalShrimp Incorporated (OTCQB: SHMP ), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), is pleased to announce the successful filing of patents in Japan, Thailand, and Australia. These filings mark a significant step in our commitment to advancing sustainable

aquaculture practices and ensuring the future of global seafood production.

As NaturalShrimp has previously announced, the technologies the Company has created involving our application of electrocoagulation technology to grow high quality shrimp in aquatic recirculating systems is protected by the Company's 100% ownership in Patents awarded by the US Patent Office. (nos. 10,163,199 and 11,297,809). The technologies represented by these Patents have secured the Company's position not only as a leader in the

aquaculture industry but also as a poster child for the developing ESG philosophy gaining ground in countries throughout the world.

The intellectual property rights represented by the Company's previously issued patents constitute the backbone of NaturalShrimp's business. As the Company's footprint expands into other countries such as Japan, Thailand and Australia, it is incumbent on

NaturalShrimp to take whatever steps are necessary to protect our valuable intellectual property rights from infringement and to secure the benefits of these technologies for the Company and our shareholders.

In this respect, NaturalShrimp has already filed for patent protection in Japan, Thailand, Australia, and the European Patent Convention (EPC), all areas in which the Company is either currently doing business or in which the Company seeks to do business. The Company's

IP lawyers are currently working with local IP counsel to affect approval and domestication of our existing US Patents in these jurisdictions.



Upon allowance, the Company's patent application with the European Patent Convention allows the Company to elect European rights in over forty European nations, enabling the Company to judiciously plan its expansion into the European countries including countries such as Norway, the United Kingdom and other selected member countries. Patent protection is a very costly process and this extended time period allows the Company to methodically plan and still act with financial responsibility.

While the Company is seeking protection for its intellectual property, our team of dedicated researchers and experts has worked tirelessly to develop, refine and enhance our technology with the expectation that additional patents can add to the arsenal of cutting-edge technologies that address key challenges in the aquaculture industry.

By securing these patents in Japan, Thailand, Australia, and Europe, we are not only protecting our intellectual property rights but also contributing to the growth and development of the

aquaculture sector in these regions. These innovations aim to enhance efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and promote responsible aquaculture practices.

NaturalShrimp remains dedicated to fostering collaboration within the aquaculture community and looks forward to working with stakeholders in Japan, Thailand, Australia, and many European area nations to bring these advancements to the forefront of sustainable seafood production.

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Incorporated is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas, and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed salt-water systems using patented technology to produce fresh, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

