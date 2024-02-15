Cegedim: Acquisition Of Visiodent Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Cegedim acquires Visiodent to spur its development in the dental practice and health clinic segments

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, February 15, 2024 - Cegedim , an innovative technology and services company, has acquired the Visiodent group, a leading provider of management solutions for dental practices and health clinics in France. The deal will strengthen its Cegedim Santé subsidiary's ecosystem of solutions with a product widely used by dentists in private practice and both dental and multi-specialty health clinics. It will also bolster the Group's leadership in software publishing for healthcare professionals.

This acquisition is firmly in line with the development plan launched following the deal that brought strategic investors (Groupe VYV, Malakoff Humanis, and Pro BTP) into the capital of Cegedim Santé in May 2022 with the aim of giving Cegedim Santé a key presence in all care pathways in France.

The Visiodent group was founded in 1983 and in 2018 launched Veasy, the first 100% SaaS solution for dental practices and health clinics at a time when those types of organizations were rapidly expanding. In just a few years, Veasy became the leading solution on the market. It is used by the country's largest nationwide networks of health clinics (VYV, CNAM, Oxance, Dentégo, etc.) and thousands of dental surgeons in private practice. Today, Veasy is the only SaaS solution that can meet the needs of all dental, medical, and allied health professionals working in a single facility.

Cegedim Santé's acquisition of the Visiodent group makes it a clear leader in France in this segment: it now equips over 1,000 health clinics.

Its goal is to put all its weight behind developing Veasy products for dental practices and health clinics so they can handle new regulatory challenges, coordinate care, and digitize patients' course of care. Combining Veasy with the company's Maiia platform for scheduling, teleconsultation, and care coordination will add considerable value for healthcare professionals.

Benoît Garibal, Cegedim Santé Managing Director, says,“We are thrilled to welcome Visiodent's teams to Cegedim Santé. We share a family-business culture and are both firmly committed to delivering excellent service to healthcare professionals. Coming together to build a company with incredible growth potential will be an exciting adventure, leveraging two well-established teams with widely recognized expertise. We want to be the most respected player in the space serving dental practices and health clinics in the broadest sense. Our management solution will be suited to both specialty practices and larger facilities, and will include complete third-party payment functionality paired with the power of the Maiia network, which now has nearly 5 million patient accounts. And we're just getting started!”

Morgan Ohnona, Visiodent Chairman and CEO, added,“We are so happy to be part of the Cegedim Santé project. We've been growing in leaps and bounds since we launched our Veasy cloud-based solution, and by teaming up with Cegedim Santé we'll be able to ramp up considerably thanks to their remarkable sales force in the field and network of local branches around France. The two companies are complementary, and the synergies the deal generates will create an unrivaled value proposition for our clients. Of course, the ultimate goal is to play a key role in modernizing and digitalizing our health system.”

Visiodent generated revenue of around €10 million last year and will begin contributing to Cegedim Group's consolidation scope on March 1, 2024.

Cegedim is in compliance with all of the covenants of its financing contracts.

Visiodent was advised on this deal by Lazard (Julien Lestrade, Julien Fauconnier, Alice Boutant) and Moncey (Guillaume Giuliani, Vianney Birot, Yann Fouquet-Michel, Frederic Bosc), and Cegedim Group, by Rothschild & Co (Pierre Sader).

About Visiodent:

Visiodent is a leading publisher of management software for dental practices and health clinics (6,000 dental surgeons and 500 clinics). The company launched its cloud-based Veasy solution in 2018 and has since expanded the product to serve multi-specialty health clinics (doctors, physical therapists, nurses, and dentists). Veasy's clients include France's biggest networks of public, cooperative, and private health clinics.

About Cegedim Santé:

Cegedim Santé, a subsidiary of Cegedim, is a major player in the digital health space offering an ecosystem of compatible solutions that allow medical and allied health professionals to manage their business, the daily running of their practice, and care coordination.

The company strives to help them focus on caring for their patients, improve access to care, and make the course of care as smooth as possible. Cegedim is a one-stop solution for the 100,000 healthcare professionals who use its products: patient records management, prescription assistance, billing and-thanks to its Maiia suite of online services-online scheduling/planning, teleconsultation/telehealth, and care coordination via secure instant messaging. Certifications assure users that Cegedim Santé solutions comply with all regulations and are eligible for any available funding. All data hosting is done by cegedim, which is ISO 27001 and HDS certified (French health data hosting). Cegedim Santé's 1,000 employees are present in every region, with close ties to regional health organizations.

About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services group in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 6,500 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €616 million in 2023.

Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

