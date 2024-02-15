Matas Kasperavičius Appointed As Member Of The Audit Committee Of Akropolis Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 15 February, Matas Kasperavičius, the new CFO of Vilniaus prekyba, starts working in the Audit Committee of Akropolis Group, managing shopping and entertainment centres in Lithuania and Latvia. He replaces Lukas Bendoraitis, who has worked in this office since August 2023.



M. Kasperavičius graduated from Vilnius University with a degree in economics, in 2015-2017 he worked as a consultant and senior consultant at firm Ernst & Young Baltic. In 2017, M. Kasperavičius joined NDX Group as a Project Manager, from 2019 to August 2023 he was the Head of Investment, in August 2023 he was appointed the CEO of the company. In January 2024, he joined Vilniaus prekyba, becoming the CFO of the company.

The Audit Committee of Akropolis Group, established in August 2021, has three members (appointed for a term of four years), highly experienced in the introduction of finance and governance practices in major companies: the Chairman of the Committee Šarūnas Radavičius and members of the Committee Eglė Čiužaitė and Matas Kasperavičius.

The Audit Committee of Akropolis Group has been established to carry out effective and reliable Akropolis Group financial statements auditing process, review and monitoring of the independence of the external auditor, to give recommendations in the areas of improving operational quality and financial control.





For more information:

Dominykas Mertinas

Head of Marketing and Communications

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB

+370 64027001

...