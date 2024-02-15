(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, 15 February 2024 VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in January 2024 I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic



January % change 2024/2023 VINCI Autoroutes -6.7% Light vehicles -6.4% Heavy vehicles -7.7%

Traffic on VINCI Autoroutes' networks was severely disrupted by the farmers' numerous blockades in the last 10 days of January 2024. Vehicle numbers, as a result, are lower than in January 2023.

It is nevertheless important to point out that January is rarely representative of annual traffic trends.

II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic 1



January % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 VINCI Airports +11.8% -2.0% Portugal (ANA) +1.7% +15% United Kingdom +12% -19% France +6.4% -13% Serbia +28% +64% Mexico (OMA) +0.8% +18% United States of America -0.9% -0.5% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +11% +30% Costa Rica +22% +54% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +22% +0.4% Brazil -0.2% -13% Japan (Kansai Airports) +31% -12% Cambodia 2 (Cambodia Airports) +28% -37% Cape Verde +21% +7.2%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period

2 Traffic data (including historical data) excluding Siem Reap International Airport, which ceased operations on 15 October 2023

Passenger numbers in VINCI Airports' network rose sharply in January 2024 compared with January 2023, in line with the positive trends in Q4 2023. The figures in Portugal and Mexico in particular remained very solid, and the recovery in Japan continued.

Overall, passenger numbers reached 98% of their pre-pandemic level.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM) 3



January % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 VINCI Airports +7.0% -7.4% Portugal (ANA) -1.7% +2.1% United Kingdom +4.2% -19% France +5.6% -25% Serbia +23% +40% Mexico (OMA) -4.6% -15% United States of America -5.9% -6.0% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -0.1% +8.8% Costa Rica +25% +52% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +22% -3.2% Brazil -3.5% -14% Japan (Kansai Airports) +19% -4.8% Cambodia 4 (Cambodia Airports) +25% -40% Cape Verde +95% +56%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period

4 Commercial movement data (including historical data) excluding Siem Reap International Airport, which ceased operations on 15 October 2023

