Global Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market To Reach $45.11 Billion By 2030 With Notable CAGR Of 5.1%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Polypropylene, ABS, Polyethylene, Polystyrene, Others), Application (Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The latest market analysis report reveals that the global plastic contract manufacturing market is set to flourish significantly with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%, poised to hit a lucrative market size of USD 45.11 billion by the year 2030. Such substantial growth is anticipated as end-use industries increasingly embrace the outsourcing model for plastic components manufacturing, aiming to optimize production expenses.
Prominent growth is foretold within the sector, owing to the heightened demand for polypropylene and polyethylene materials in medical device production. An upsurge of medical facilities and a corresponding increase in hospital establishments globally has exponentially accelerated the medical devices sector, which in turn benefits the plastic contract manufacturing market.
The consumer electronics industry's proclivity towards third-party manufacturing of plastic components is another crucial factor propelling the market forward. By leveraging contract manufacturing, companies are able to significantly reduce costs while ensuring product diversity and design precision.
Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market: Noteworthy Developments
Polypropylene led the market by clinching over 34.5% of global revenue in 2022, backed by its versatile applications across automotive, packaging, and medical industries. The medical application axis is forecasted to spiral with the greatest CAGR from 2023 to 2030, prompted by escalating complexities in product engineering and design. Asia-Pacific emerged as a top performer in terms of revenue share in 2022, supported by a robust manufacturing base, cost-effective labor, and heightened domestic demand. India is becoming a hotbed for market growth, with projected high CAGRs up to 2030, fueled by the advancing aerospace, medical devices, and automotive sectors.
Key Market Players & Technological Advancements
Leading industry participants are strategically investing to amplify their manufacturing competencies and operational efficiencies to bolster profit margins. A case in point is EVCO Plastics' strategic expansion-adding a new facility equipped with advanced injection molding machines, thereby augmenting its medical manufacturing prowess.
The report delineates how the concert of technological advancements and strategic industry investments are crafting a dynamic landscape for the global plastic contract manufacturing market. Highlighting the significance of innovation and global market trends, the research encapsulates vital market segments, regional growth analysis, and actionable insights pertaining to the market trajectory from 2023 to 2030.
For businesses and stakeholders, this report serves as a critical tool to navigate through the competitive terrain of plastic contract manufacturing, spotlighting areas with high growth prospects, emerging applications, and the concerted impact of global trends on the market.
Key Topics Covered: Methodology and Scope
Market Segmentation & Scope Research Methodology Information Procurement Market Formulation & Validation Executive Summary
Market Outlook Segment Outlook Competitive Insights Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Market Lineage Outlook Value Chain Analysis Market Dynamics Market Analysis Tools Supplier Portfolio Analysis
List of Suppliers Sourcing Best Practices Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
Key Takeaways Movement & Market Share Analysis Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
Key Takeaways Movement & Market Share Analysis Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Regional Outlook Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market by Region: Key Takeaway Competitive Landscape
Recent Developments & Impact Analysis Market Participant Categorization
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 115
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $30.37 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $45.11 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.1%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Mentioned
McClarin Plastics, LLC EVCO Plastics C&J Industries Plastikon Industries, Inc. RSP, Inc. Mack Molding Tessy Plastics Inzign Pte Ltd. Genesis Plastics Welding Baytech Plastics
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN15022024004107003653ID1107857767
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.