(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Wood Pulp, Non-wood Pulp), Type (Transfer, Thermoformed), Product, Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The latest research publication on the Europe molded pulp packaging market reveals compelling insights into the industry's expected growth and prevailing trends. As environmental consciousness continues to rise, Europe's eco-friendly initiatives strongly fuel market expansion.#
Market Trends Indicating Strong Growth in Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions
The report analyzes several key factors contributing to the market's rise, including the environment-friendly nature of molded pulp packages and the growing consumer preference for recyclable materials. Additionally, an upsurge in disposable income levels across Europe further complements market expansion.
Insights into Europe's Leading Market Segments and Applications
The food packaging sector holds a significant revenue share, with innovative solutions for wine bottle transportation highlighting the shift towards sustainable and protective packaging. Electronics are projected as the fastest-growing segment, where the need for tailored protective packaging underpins the market's revenue trajectory.
Regional Dominance and Growth Predictions
Decisive regional market analyses underscore Western Europe's dominance, with growth propelled by egg production and consumptions, as well as a noteworthy rise in wine consumption.
Impactful Collaborations Shaping the Market
Recent partnerships underline the market's evolution, as major companies define the future of carbon-neutral and eco-conscious packaging solutions.
This report presents an extensive array of market forecasts, analytics, and trends, instrumental for stakeholders and market participants to understand Europe's molded pulp packaging industry's trajectory through 2030. For a comprehensive view of market dynamics, visit our research publications section to access the complete analysis.
The Europe molded pulp packaging market analysis is a testament to our commitment to delivering detailed, data-driven market intelligence. The document embodies a thorough examination of regional growth opportunities, forecasted market size, and emerging trends affecting the molded pulp packaging sector across Europe.
Key Topics Covered
Market Segmentation & Scope
Modality, Product, Application, Regional scope Research Methodology
Information Procurement: Purchased database, Internal database, Secondary sources, Primary research Market Dynamics
Market Drivers Regional Market Analysis
Prevalence of long-term diseases Technological advancements Label expansions Market Restraints
Concern about MRI gadolinium agents
Europe, including Western and Eastern Europe, Scandinavian countries Competitive Landscape
Recent Developments & Impact Analysis Company/Competition Categorization Key Players: Brodrene Hartmann A/S, Omni-Pac Group, Huhtamaki Oyj, Pulp-Tec Limited, TART, PAPACKS Sales GmbH
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 150
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $1.2 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $1.89 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.7%
| Regions Covered
| Europe
Companies Mentioned
Brødrene Hartmann A/S Omni-Pac Group Huhtamaki Oyj Pulp-Tec Limited TART PAPACKS Sales GmbH KIEFEL GmbH James Cropper plc TRIDAS Goerner Formpack GmbH buhl-paperform GmbH Robert Cullen Ltd. Eco-Products, Inc. Graphic Packaging International, Inc. Great Northern Corporation MFT-CKF, Inc. Transcend Packaging Ecolution Packaging International Paper
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
European Molded Pulp Packaging Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN15022024004107003653ID1107857765
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.