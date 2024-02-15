Global Industrial Evaporators Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Business Research Company's Industrial Evaporators Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Industrial Evaporators Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the industrial evaporators market size is predicted to reach $51.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

The growth in the industrial evaporators market is due to the growth in the food and beverage industries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial evaporators market share . Major players in the industrial evaporators market include Atlas Copco AB, Tetra Pak AB, ADF Systems Inc., GEA Group AG, Alfa Laval AB, Ebara Corporation, SPX Corporation, Armstrong World Industries Inc..

Industrial Evaporators Market Segments

.By Type: Natural/Forced Circulation Evaporator, Falling Film Evaporator, Rising Film Evaporator, Multiple Effect Evaporator, Agitated Thin Film Evaporator, LPG Storage Tank, MVC Evaporator, Electron Beam Evaporator, Other Types

.By End-User: Pharmaceutical, Chemical And Petrochemical, Electronics And Semiconductor, Pulp And Paper, Food And beverage, Automotive, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global industrial evaporators market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An industrial evaporator is referred to as being required for converting liquid into gaseous form, which is then collected if required. The industrial evaporator is used in various food and non-food industries for water distillation units and processing systems.

