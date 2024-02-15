Mesothelioma-Related Deaths On The Rise In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Justinian Lane, Subject Matter Expert, Asbestos & Asbestos Exposure

Homemakers are among a surprising new demographic experiencing life-threatening cancers due to secondary asbestos exposure in the home.

- Justinian LaneROUND ROCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mesothelioma-related deaths are on the rise according to recent research, hitting an increasingly broader demographic that expands beyond industrial workers. This alarming rise in deaths is highlighted by recent CDC findings showing an increase in deaths among a surprising new sector - women who are homemakers. Mesothelioma is a deadly cancer that affects the thin layer of tissues surrounding internal organs.The CDC's report on women, as well as a recent study published in the Annals of Work Exposures and Health documenting the present day dangers of asbestos in the construction industry, underscores the critical need for continued vigilance, testing, and efforts to limit asbestos exposure in homes as well as workplaces. Asbestos is a known cause of malignant mesothelioma,The Annals of Work Exposures and Health Report reflects the fact that asbestos, once extensively used in various construction and manufacturing applications for its heat-resistant properties, continues to pose a significant threat for construction workers today , especially in older buildings and materials where asbestos still remains.And the CDC report on deaths among women highlights the fact that men who worked in factories with asbestos in the 60s, 70s, and 80s unknowingly brought asbestos fibers home on work clothes. The fibers became airborne in the home when washed, putting spouses and children at risk via second-hand asbestos exposure.Asbestos exposure has a latency period of 20 to 50 years , meaning that exposure in the past remains a cancer risk for decades. This long latency period is one reason why regular testing is highly recommended for workers and family members who have been exposed to asbestos, whether on the job or in the home.“A very common and dangerous misconception today is that asbestos, which was essentially banned for use in the 1980s, is no longer a threat to people's health,” said attorney Justinian Lane, a noted subject matter expert on asbestos and asbestos exposure.“The CDC and Annals of Work Exposures and Health reports reflect the fact that asbestos exposure remains as a potentially life-threatening problem, both on the job and in the home. It's important that people understand the consequences of not getting tested if they have been exposed to asbestos in the past, even if it's been decades.”-###-

Bill Threlkeld

Threlkeld Communications

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Does Asbestos Cause Mesothelioma?