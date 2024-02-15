MVP-A Takacs Company-Announces Banner Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Joe Takacs

WINTER SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MVP, a Takacs Company , announced another banner year working on behalf of timeshare owners. Joseph Takacs Jr. , an industry leader in timeshare support for HOA Boards, reports the company recently complete its 4th repurpose (Indian Wells, CA) where more than $7M in proceeds were generated and distributed. TOWB has seven more in progress and distributions will total over $75M when those are complete.MVP, the sales division announced sales of 182 owner owned and association owned intervals at Ocean Landing Resort in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Joe Takacs says“We've had a fantastic year. We've only had two on-site sales agents since 2008. Owners trust our people and we make sure there are no surprises. Keeping knowledgeable folks on site is one of our hallmarks.”TheMVPService, LLC specializes in working with independent timeshare associations around the country. Takacs says“MVP never charges up front when we list timeshare; we operate on a commission only basis – we get paid when we earn it and sell something. The secondary market is alive and well at Ocean Landings and the association enjoys less than a 5% non-paying rate.”Joseph is a licensed broker in 36 states and today, MVP sells for timeshare associations in Florida, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Massachusetts, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina. Its sister company, TOWB, was born from TheMVPService in 2018 with a singular purpose; to offer an inner circle of expertise for Boards. TOWB is people that bring creativity, best practices, and courage to try new ideas to“legacy” properties. MVP and TOWB collaborate with HOA Boards to ask and learn what best benefits the owners and their families. Then they strive to accomplish the direction these boards and owners in an honest and open manner.“Timeshare is a great product,” Takacs continues.“Our team is experienced in timeshare and whole ownership management, rentals, sales, and exploring alternate strategies like repurposing. HOAs have many options and we are here to guide developers, HOAs, and Owners to examine what they have now and review all realistic options. MVP has the resources necessary to ensure a beneficial outcome for all involved.”Contact Joseph Takacs (407) 257-6812 ... / ...About MVP, a Takacs CompanyMVP, a Takacs Company is a combination of TheMVPService, Towb and MyMVPClub. In 2007, Joe and Dana Takacs formed TheMVPService LLC, a company dedicated to establishing a commissions-based timeshare resales market without the pressure offered in so many places. Joseph is a licensed broker in 36 states and today, MVP sells for timeshare associations in Florida, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina. Towb was born from TheMVPService in 2018 with a singular purpose; to offer an inner circle of expertise for Boards, people that bring creativity, best practices, and courage to try new ideas to“legacy” properties. MVP and TOWB have always collaborated with HOA Boards to ask and learn what best benefits the owners and their families. Contact Joseph Takacs (407) 257-6812. ...

Georgi Bohrod Gordon



+1 760-803-4522

...