RJD Leader Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Rohtas

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 15 (IANS) An RJD leader was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bihar's Rohtas district on Thursday, the police said.

The deceased, Keshav Pal, a native of Gaighat village, was missing since Wednesday night. His body was found in the old mines under the Karwandia police outpost limits on Thursday.

Following the incident, the agitated villagers of the area put the body on the main carriageway of Delhi-Kolkata National Highway, which they blocked, leading to massive traffic snarls on both sides of the highway.

The police have recovered a mobile phone from the pocket of the deceased. A forensic team has been sent to the spot to find more clues about the incident.

Keshav Pal was a district secretary of the RJD who owned a chemist shop in the Amra Talab block of the district.

“After closing the shop on Wednesday night, Pal was returning home but disappeared midway. His bike was also found near the body. We are investigating the matter from all angles, including murder,” said an official spokesperson of Rohtas police.

